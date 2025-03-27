Barton Gilman Promotes Stacy K. Hurley to Partner

Stacy K. Hurley

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barton Gilman is pleased to announce that Stacy K. Hurley has been promoted to partner at Barton Gilman LLP.

Stacy is an experienced civil litigator with a strong track record in handling cases from the initial claims stage through trial. She specializes in medical liability defense, personal injury defense, employment law, and nonprofit consulting.

Stacy represents healthcare professionals, hospitals, and medical providers in both Rhode Island’s federal and state courts, offering strategic risk management counsel to healthcare organizations. Skilled in employment law, Stacy investigates discrimination claims on behalf of employers and supports both employers and nonprofit organizations with HR matters, including drafting employee handbooks and addressing personnel issues.

“We are thrilled to announce Stacy’s promotion to partner,” said Angela L. Carr, Co-Managing Partner. “Stacy has consistently demonstrated exceptional skill and leadership in her work, earning the trust and respect of both clients and colleagues. Her ability to provide exceptional counsel in today’s unique and challenging legal environment has been instrumental in achieving favorable outcomes for our clients. This promotion reflects Stacy’s dedication, skill, and leadership, and we are excited to see her continue to thrive in this new role.”

Stacy is a member of the 2025 Phi II Class of Leadership Rhode Island. She is also a member of the Defense Research Institute and the Defense Counsel of Rhode Island. She has been recognized for inclusion in Best Lawyers in America for Litigation Insurance. Stacy received a B.A. from Wake Forest University and a J.D. from Wake Forest University School of Law.

About Barton Gilman

Barton Gilman (bglaw.com) serves clients throughout the Northeast with offices in Boston, MA, Providence, RI, New York, NY, Philadelphia, PA, Milford, CT, and Fairfield, NJ offering legal services in over twenty-five service areas, including education law, employment, medical malpractice and aging services defense, professional liability defense, insurance coverage and bad faith litigation, product liability and general liability, business and commercial litigation, as well as immigration, family law, trusts and estates, criminal defense, corporate formation, intellectual property, and real estate. Committed to diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, Barton Gilman achieved Midsize Mansfield Certification Plus status in 2023. The firm and its attorneys have received numerous awards and accolades, including Best Lawyers, Best Law Firms, Best Women-Led Law Firms, BridgeTower Media’s 2024 Best Places to Work: Law Firms List, Best Places to Work Rhode Island, Outstanding Philanthropic Business, Common Good Award, and Super Lawyers.

