Lisa Schlosser Recognized Among The Top By ThreeBestRated® For 2025: An Industry Leader In Integrative Mental HealthCare

GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lisa Schlosser, clinical director of BalanceWorks Psychological, has been recognized with the 2025 ThreeBestRated® award for mental health services in Grande Prairie. This local achievement highlights her commitment to providing quality psychological support in Northern Alberta.

“It is really quite an honor,” said Lisa. “It is very meaningful as it reflects our community's trust in our services. It also validates our commitment to providing excellent, compassionate care while maintaining high professional standards.”


What Makes Lisa Schlosser A Trusted Mental Health Professional?

What sets Lisa’s practice apart is her expertise in Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) therapy and integrated holistic approach to mental health treatment. She develops tailored treatment plans that integrate a holistic approach, her specialization in multiple areas, and individuals’ specific needs such as history, current life situations, and goals.

“From trauma to relationship counselling, it allows us to create a comprehensive treatment plan that draws from various modalities with EMDR being a cornerstone when appropriate.”

At her rural practice, she is accompanied by a team of four therapists, who are extensively trained in trauma, anxiety, and depression. As a team, they offer specialized support for first responders and individuals dealing with severe trauma. Besides ensuring personalized and effective treatments, the team makes clients' comfort a high priority. They strive to create a welcoming, and non-judgemental environment, where clients can feel respected.

BalanceWorks Psychological, under Lisa’s supervision, engages in continuous education and learning. Through regular professional development and specialized training, they maintain their high standards and guarantee the most effective and evidence-based treatments to their clients.

“As an EMDR consultant-in-training, I provide advanced supervision, training and constant support through education, workshops, and peer consultation.”


Award-Winning Treatment

Besides winning the ThreeBestRated® award, Lisa has earned multiple accolades, including Platinum Community Votes Recognition Awards consecutively for two straight years. This highlights the trust she has instilled in her clients and community and her dedication to excellence in mental health care.

While celebrating this ThreeBestRated® recognition, Lisa continues to look toward the future. “We aim to continue expanding our expertise, particularly in EMDR therapy, while maintaining our high standards of care.”

For those seeking mental health support in the Grande Prairie area, BalanceWorks Psychological Services is a go-to destination.





