MEDDICC announces publication of new book The Female Sales Leader

CAMBRIDGESHIRE, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Female Sales Leader —a powerful new book offering real-world strategies to women for success in tech sales launched on March 5th 2025.Written by accomplished sales leaders Lucy Williams-Jones, Marina Ayton, and Penny Orme, The Female Sales Leader gives readers actionable advice on how to maximize their potential, from entry level to the C-suite.Proudly published by MEDDICC, a globally recognized leader in GTM strategy, The Female Sales Leader not only equips individuals with the tools to succeed but also highlights the critical role organizations play in fostering diverse and inclusive sales teams. From addressing gender-biased hiring to championing best practices for parental leave, this book serves as both an inspiration and a roadmap for lasting change in the industry.Marina Ayton said: “This book is for those who are curious, ambitious, and ready to take on a challenge. You'll learn valuable skills, from navigating complex organizations to handling difficult situations with confidence. You'll also discover that you're not alone on this journey. By sharing my own experiences and insights, I hope to empower you to embrace the opportunities that await you in the exciting world of tech sales.”Penny Orme said: “My motivation for this book is simple: I want to inspire more women to see tech sales as a fantastic career choice and shine a light on the challenges many face along the way. Through the stories and insights that Marina, Lucy, and I share—along with the experiences of the many incredible men and women who contributed—I hope this book not only informs but also sparks conversation and real change.”Lucy Williams-Jones said: “The future of tech sales will be shaped by diverse voices, fresh perspectives and inclusive leadership. When we bring more women into the room, we don't just change the numbers, we change the game. I really hope the insights we share in this book from a rounded viewpoint of working in Tech Sales can help shape the future for many for years to come.”“The challenges women face in sales leadership aren’t women’s challenges– they’re industry-wide challenges,” said Andy Whyte , CEO of MEDDICC. “Solving them requires everyone, regardless of gender, to step up. That’s why I approached Marina, Penny and Lucy about writing this book. Aspiring saleswomen need leaders they can look to and see themselves in. They need role models to inspire them to grow into leadership and show them it is possible. Whether you are a leader, a mentor, an individual contributor, or simply someone who wants to make a difference, this book is a call to action.”For those ready to take their sales careers to the next level and drive meaningful change, The Female Sales Leader is a must-read.Get your copy today.

