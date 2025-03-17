MEDDICC Strengthens Leadership Team with New Hires

MEDDICC has strengthened its leadership team with the addition of Julie Jin as Chief Operating Officer and Amanda McGregor as Head of Customer Value.

CAMBRIDGESHIRE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MEDDICC , a leading innovator in GTM strategy, has expanded its leadership team with the addition of two exciting new hires: Julie Jin as Chief Operating Officer and Amanda McGregor as Head of Customer Value. These hires reinforce MEDDICC’s commitment to scaling operations and enhancing customer success as it continues its rapid growth.As COO, Julie will oversee MEDDICC’s day-to-day operations, driving strategic initiatives to enable scalable growth and operational excellence. With a proven track record as Director of Business Operations and Finance at Abacum, she will bring her expertise in helping teams make smarter, data-driven decisions to MEDDICC.“When I first met Andy [Whyte, CEO] to talk about this role, it was like something just clicked,” said Julie. “MEDDICC is at the cusp of some really exciting growth, and I’m looking forward to its success and empowering teams at the leading platform for winning go-to-market organizations.”As MEDDICC continues to expand, ensuring that customers derive the greatest value from its solutions is essential. In the pivotal new role of Head of Customer Value, Amanda will combine her experience and passion for sales, sales enablement, and customer success to maximize the impact of MEDDICC for its customers.“I am so grateful to lead the Customer Value team at MEDDICC,” said Amanda. “I’ve immediately felt the impact of working with such talented people, and I'm excited to see what the future holds as we continue to put our customers first.”MEDDICC CEO and founder, Andy Whyte , expressed enthusiasm about the new additions, stating, “One of our internal goals at MEDDICC is not only to deliver the most value to our customers, but to do our best work. The addition of Julie and Amanda is crucial for us to do just that.”With these leadership enhancements, MEDDICC is ready to make 2025 its best year yet.

