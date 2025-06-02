NIEMOpen Announces New Analytical Laboratory Sub-Committee and Data Model Additions

NIEMOpen Analytical Laboratory Sub-Committee Icon

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NIEMOpen , an open-source framework promoting seamless data sharing, is excited to announce the formation of the new Analytical Laboratory Sub-Committee and the addition of new data models. This initiative, supported by the leadership of Kamran Atri, Director of A4SAFE and Co-Chair of the NIEMOpen Business Architecture Committee, represents a significant advancement in data interoperability and standardization. For more information, visit the NIEMOpen Analytical Laboratory Community page.Kamran Atri's extensive experience with NIEM, highlighted by his past work in enhancing data sharing through Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and other advanced technologies, has been instrumental in supporting the development of this new subcommittee. He said, "The formation of the Analytical Laboratory Sub-Committee and the addition of a new data model are pivotal steps towards enhancing data sharing and interoperability in the industry. These advancements will significantly improve data-sharing efficiency, situational awareness, and decision-making processes."Katherine Escobar, NIEMOpen Project Governing Board Chair, said, "We are thrilled to see the progress made by the Analytical Laboratory Sub-Committee and look forward to the integration with the NIEMOpen data model. These developments underscore our commitment to advancing data interoperability and supporting operational needs through standardized information exchange interfaces in a variety of industries."The Analytical Laboratory Sub-Committee aims to enhance the sharing and management of analytical data throughout the industry. This initiative leverages a collaboration among the Integrated Consortium of Laboratory Networks (ICLN) and is poised to support operational needs by providing standardized information exchange interfaces, facilitating rapid partner integration, and optimizing data management.The ICLN coordinates federally sponsored analytical laboratory services for chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) incidents through planning, resource identification, laboratory surge capacity support, and defines key process steps for information exchange and data sharing during an incident. Integrating the NIEMOpen data model and sub-committee will:Increase the use of a common and standard data and information sharing model for analytical labs within their Community of Interest.Improve interoperability within the DoD, DHS, and other federal, state, local, and tribal entities.Reduce development and maintenance costs for entities seeking information-sharing links with the ICLN.Broaden the accessibility of information to other NIEMOpen sub-committee members.Promote community-based agreements on data element names, definitions, and code lists for analytical labs.About NIEMOpenNIEMOpen is an open-source framework that promotes seamless data sharing by providing common standards and governance processes for secure and efficient data exchange. Trusted by public and private sectors alike, NIEMOpen supports a wide range of operational needs.About OASIS OpenOASIS Open is a nonprofit consortium that drives the development, convergence, and adoption of open standards for the global information society. OASIS Open provides a forum for the development and promotion of open standards for the global information society.For more information, please visit https://NIEMOpen.org

