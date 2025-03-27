Bergman Jewelers Closing Its Doors Forever After 137 Years

Bergman Jewelers

Omaha’s Oldest Retail Store Bids Farewell with a Historic Retirement & Going Out of Business Sale

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After an astounding 137 years in business, Bergman Jewelers —Omaha’s oldest retail store—is closing its doors forever. This marks the end of a six-generation legacy that has served the community with timeless craftsmanship and exceptional service.Larry Gilinsky and his daughter-in-law, Patty Gilinsky, are both retiring, and to commemorate this milestone, Bergman Jewelers is hosting a massive Retirement & Going Out of Business Sale. Customers can take advantage of unprecedented discounts—up to 70% OFF storewide on fine jewelry, designer pieces, and luxury gifts.A Historic Legacy Comes to an EndBergman Jewelers’ story began in 1884 when Sol Bergman arrived in Omaha, drawn by its vibrant community and business opportunities. He established what would become Omaha’s longest-standing retail store, passing it down through six generations. Sol’s son Clarence Bergman, followed by Stewart Gilinsky, and then Larry Gilinsky, carried forward this cherished family tradition.Now, after 65 years of helping customers celebrate life’s special moments, Larry and Patty Gilinsky are officially retiring, and Bergman Jewelers will close its doors permanently. “It has been an honor to serve the people of Omaha for all these years,” said Larry Gilinsky. “Thank you for trusting us with your most treasured moments. Now is the time to celebrate this legacy with one final sale before we close forever.”Final Chance to Own a Piece of Omaha’s History!For a limited time, customers can shop the biggest sale in Bergman Jewelers’ history, with unbeatable savings on gold, diamonds, engagement rings, gemstones, and more. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take home exquisite jewelry before the store closes for good.Visit Before It’s Too Late – When It’s Gone, It’s Gone!Don’t miss your last chance to shop at Bergman Jewelers before the doors close forever. Join us at 9415 F St, Omaha, NE, to celebrate the end of an era and take advantage of these historic savings. Inventory is limited, and once it’s gone, it’s gone!Address:Bergman Jewelers9415 F StOmaha, NE 68127Store Hours:Tuesday – Saturday: 11 AM – 5 PMSunday – Monday: CLOSEDThis is your last chance to own a piece of Bergman Jewelers’ 137-year legacy—don’t wait!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.