Rare Coin Market Breaks Records in Early 2025 as Gold Hits Historic Highs

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collectors and Investors Drive Demand Amid Surging Auction Prices, Gold Rally, Declining Dollar and U.S. Debt DefaultThe U.s and World rare coin market is experiencing a remarkable rise in 2025, with first-quarter results setting new benchmark prices across major auctions and private sales. Driven by growing demand for tangible (hard assets), collectors and investors are responding to global instability with a weakening U.S. dollar by turning toward historically significant coins and precious metals.Gold has reached an all-time high, trading above $3,050 per ounce for the very first time. These trends come amid heightened concern over inflation, U.S. deficit spending with unrealistic debt levels, domestic and international central bank policy shifts (CBDC), and the broader erosion of purchasing power in fiat currencies worldwide.“As confidence in the U.S. dollar declines, more Americans are moving into hard assets,” said Christian Briggs, Founder and CEO of Hard Asset Management. “Rare Coins represent something that can’t be printed, manipulated, or digitally erased. That’s why demand is rising—not just among collectors, but among astute investors who want control over their financial future.”With rare coin prices reaching new levels, it’s a clear sign that reflects collectors and investors deep concern over devaluations in U.S. and World paper currencies.Hard Asset Management has facilitated just under $400 million in ultra-rare coins over the last several years. This performance highlights a sustained rise in interest from both seasoned collectors and high-net-worth astute investors seeking diversification beyond traditional markets.The firm notes that early 2025 has brought increased demand across all segments of the market, from early American gold issues to key-date silver rarities and modern proofs.Historic Coins and Record Auctions Highlight Market StrengthMajor sales so far this year include:• 1927-D Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle sold for $3.84 million• 1894-S Barber Dime sold for $2.16 million• 1798 Small Eagle Half Eagle sold for $3 million• 1869 $20 Liberty PF66+ PCGS sold for $1.372 millionSome of the largest most respected auction firms have reported significant upticks in both domestic and international bidding, reflecting broader global participation and growing interest in U.S. coinage as a cultural and financial asset.Monetary Policy, Central Bank Digital Currencies, U.S. Debt Default ConcernsThe Hard Asset Money Show, rated as one of the top shows hosted by Christian Briggs, continues to serve as a platform for in-depth conversations on economic trends, sound money principles, and the evolving role of precious metals in global finance. The show has attracted thought leaders, policymakers, and financial experts who recognize the urgency of discussing monetary stability and investor sovereignty in today’s environment.In a 2024-episode, United States Senator Bill Hagerty, a member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs and former U.S. Ambassador to Japan, credited Briggs for raising public awareness around Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs). "I think you highlighted for me frankly Christian, I didn't realize that this had elevated to the point that it has in the polling…" said Sen. Hagerty during the segment. The discussion underscored how informed dialogue continues to shape national perspectives on digital currencies and broader financial policy. Hagerty's background in economic development and international diplomacy lent additional weight to the conversation, reflecting the complex interplay between domestic financial policy and global economic trends.Watch the episode: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JGAQlhbfRfs&t=93s Press Release Precious Metals and Rare Coin DisclaimerThis press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the market for precious metals and rare coins. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections, as well as management’s beliefs and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Factors that may impact future performance include fluctuations in metal prices, market demand, regulatory changes, and economic conditions. Investing in precious metals and rare coins involves risks, including market volatility and potential loss of principal. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Prospective investors should conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, commodities, or investment products. All information is provided as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in future events or circumstances.

