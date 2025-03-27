Biohazard Bags Market anticipated to reach US$787.964 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.04%

The global biohazard bags market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.04% from US$616.256 million in 2025 to US$787.964 million by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global biohazard bags market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.04% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$787.964 million by 2030.The global biohazard bags market is experiencing significant growth as the demand for safe disposal of medical waste continues to rise.The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and the growing awareness about the importance of proper disposal of medical waste are the key factors driving the growth of the biohazard bags market. With the rise in healthcare facilities and the growing number of surgeries and medical procedures, the generation of medical waste has also increased, leading to a surge in demand for biohazard bags.Moreover, the strict regulations and guidelines imposed by governments and healthcare organizations regarding the safe disposal of medical waste have further boosted the demand for biohazard bags. These bags are designed to contain and transport potentially hazardous materials, such as blood, bodily fluids, and other infectious waste, ensuring the safety of healthcare workers and the general public.The report also highlights the increasing adoption of biohazard bags in developing countries, where the healthcare infrastructure is rapidly improving. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth in the biohazard bags market, driven by the growing healthcare sector and the rising awareness about the importance of proper medical waste management.As the world continues to face the challenges of the ongoing pandemic, the importance of proper disposal of medical waste has become more crucial than ever. Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/biohazard-bags-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the biohazard bags market that have been covered are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bel-Art Products, International Plastics Inc., Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC., Medegen Medical Products, Tufpak, Inc., Capitol Scientific, Inc., among others.The market analytics report segments the biohazard bags market as follows:• By Biohazardous Waste Typeo Solid Biohazardous Wasteo Liquid Biohazardous Wasteo Sharp Biohazardous Wasteo Pathological Biohazardous Waste• By End-Use Applicationo Hospitalso Clinicso Diagnostic Centerso Pharma/Medical Research Laboratories• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Rest of South America• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Rest of Europe• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Rest of the Middle East and Africa• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao Taiwano Thailando Indonesiao Rest of Asia-PacificCompanies Profiled:• Thermo Fisher Scientific• Bel-Art Products• International Plastics Inc.• Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC.• Medegen Medical Products• Tufpak, Inc.• Capitol Scientific, Inc.• Abdos Life Science• Tilak Polypack• Desco Medical 