Stablecoin infrastructure provider Aryze partners with Bloxcross (Blox) for instant Global Stablecoin On/Off-Ramping

Aryze and Blox partner to enable fast, global access to stablecoins with instant on/off-ramping.

COPENHAGEN, COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aryze, a leader in Stablecoins-as-a-Service and digital financial innovation, today announced a strategic partnership with Bloxcross (Blox), a pioneering fintech reshaping cross-border payments and trade finance through its powerful blockchain-based global network.

Through this collaboration, Aryze’s suite of stablecoins—including the flagship eUSD, eEUR, eGOLD, and upcoming branded tokens—can now be seamlessly issued and redeemed via Blox’s expansive infrastructure. With coverage in over 32 countries and support for many currencies, Blox enables instant on- and off-ramping across major banking systems, mobile money platforms, ATMs, and global card networks.

A key innovation in this partnership is the integration of Aryze’s ReForge FX Engine with Blox’s smart payment network. This powerful combination enables real-time, frictionless conversion between Aryze stablecoins and local currencies—unlocking practical, global utility for digital assets.
For instance, an NGO using an Aryze-issued USD stablecoin can now disburse aid directly in local currencies with near-instant speed and transparency, thanks to Blox’s secure and scalable infrastructure.

“Partnering with Blox closes the loop between digital stablecoins and real-world financial usability,” said Jack Nikogosian, CEO of Aryze. “Every token we issue becomes immediately functional, globally accessible, and fully redeemable—world-ready from day one.”

“This partnership with Aryze is a major leap forward in making digital currencies truly borderless,” added Diego Baez, CEO of Blox. “By combining Aryze’s asset-backed stablecoins with our global financial rails, we’re empowering organizations, businesses, and individuals to transact across currencies and continents with unprecedented speed and efficiency.”

This strategic alliance strengthens Aryze’s mission to bridge the gap between decentralized finance and traditional global financial infrastructure—making programmable money truly practical at scale.

About Blox
Blox is a next-generation fintech platform revolutionizing cross-border payments, trade finance, and digital asset movement. With access to over 32 countries and support for most currencies and digital assets, Blox offers a unified, blockchain-powered payment network that connects banks, mobile money providers, ATMs, and card systems worldwide. Its smart payment infrastructure empowers businesses, NGOs, and financial institutions to move value instantly, securely, and transparently across borders. Learn more at www.blox.global.

Aryze, established in 2017, is at the forefront of digital finance, bridging the gap between traditional financial systems and the decentralized economy. Specializing in fully backed, regulatory-compliant stablecoins and cutting-edge financial infrastructure, Aryze enables businesses, institutions, and governments to launch interoperable digital assets. Powered by its innovative reForge FX Engine, Aryze streamlines cross-border payments, treasury management, and tokenization by offering real-time, low-cost currency conversions and seamless blockchain interoperability. Rooted in Scandinavian precision and trust, Aryze delivers scalable, secure, and efficient solutions that redefine the future of finance.

