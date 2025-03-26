Neoma Ventures FZCO Integrates Aryze’s reForge to Enable Cross-Chain Digital Asset Transfers

Strategic Partnership

Neoma Ventures adopts Aryze’s reForge protocol to replace bridges with a secure, scalable cross-chain transfer solution for stablecoins, NFTs and utility tokens

reForge offers what the industry needs most: native asset transfers across chains without the risks of wrapping or bridges — it’s the future of secure interoperability.” — Bertram Seitz, CIO at Aryze

COPENAHGEN, COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neoma Ventures FZCO Selects Aryze ’s reForge to Power Next-Gen Cross-Chain TransfersNeoma Ventures FZCO, a leading blockchain development company, has selected Aryze’s reForge protocol to modernize how digital assets move across blockchains. This collaboration marks a pivotal shift away from legacy bridge infrastructure, embracing a more secure and scalable framework for cross-chain interoperability.By integrating reForge, Neoma Ventures will enable seamless transfers not only for stablecoins, but also for utility tokens and NFTs — a testament to reForge’s flexibility and strength as a universal digital asset transfer layer.“reForge is the safest, most efficient and effective way to exchange and transfer digital assets — at a cost that is incomparable with any bridge or swap platform,” said Shabir Momin, Managing Director at Neoma Ventures FZCO.Aryze’s reForge removes the need for token wrapping or custodial intermediaries. It allows assets to move natively and securely across chains, significantly reducing complexity, counterparty risk, and transaction costs.“With Neoma Ventures adopting reForge for both utility tokens and NFTs, we’re proving that reForge isn’t just for stablecoins,” said Bertram Seitz, CIO at Aryze. “It’s a universal framework for transferring and exchanging any type of digital asset. This is a major step toward a more seamless and secure Web3.”This milestone underlines Aryze’s growing role in shaping the infrastructure of tomorrow’s digital economy — one that is decentralized, compliant, and built for real-world use.About Neoma Ventures FZCONeoma Ventures FZCO is a blockchain-focused development firm committed to delivering cutting-edge Web3 solutions. With a strong emphasis on innovation, security, and scalability, Neoma partners with top-tier protocols and platforms to help shape the decentralized economy of tomorrow.

