Key Market Driver In Oncolytic Adenovirus Industry 2025: Surge In Cancer Diagnoses Drives Breakthroughs

The Business Research Company

Get 20% off on Global Market Reports until March 31st! Use code FY25SAVE at checkout.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The oncolytic adenovirus global market is projected to reach $132.87 billion in 2025 from $122.31 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 8.6%. This robust growth is driven by rising global cancer prevalence, increasing demand for targeted cancer treatments, growing R&D funding, enhanced virus delivery methods, and regulatory approvals.

What does future growth look like for the Oncolytic Adenovirus Market?

The oncolytic adenovirus market is poised for powerful growth in the coming years, with forecasts predicting a market size of $183.22 billion in 2029 growing at a CAGR of 8.4%. Factors contributing to this expansion include increasing prevalence and incidence of cancer, progression in combination therapies, regulatory advancements, technological improvements in virus engineering, and boosted investment in oncology research. The market is also anticipated to see significant trends such as advancements in viral engineering techniques, evolution in drug delivery systems, progression in tumor targeting precision, cutting-edge immunotherapy combinations, and innovations in patient monitoring and diagnostics.

What is driving the growth of the Oncolytic Adenovirus Market?

The rise in cancer incidence is a key driver propelling the growth of the oncolytic adenovirus market. Oncolytic adenovirus, which selectively targets and eliminates cancer cells, offers a promising strategy to manage the escalating incidence of cancer. This surge in cancer incidence is attributed to factors such as aging populations, lifestyle factors, environmental exposures, genetic predispositions, and enhanced detection methods. As an example, based on the reports by the National Cancer Institute NCI and the Australian Bureau of Statistics, global cancer cases and deaths are increasing rapidly, thereby driving the growth of the oncolytic adenovirus market.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=21235&type=smp

Who are the key players in the Oncolytic Adenovirus Market?

Prominent companies in the oncolytic adenovirus market include Amgen Inc., Targovax ASA, CG Oncology Inc., Replimune Group Inc., Imugene Limited, Oncorus Inc., PsiOxus Therapeutics Ltd., Vyriad Inc., Transgene SA, Valo Therapeutics Oy, EpicentRx Inc., DNAtrix Inc., Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co. Ltd., TILT Biotherapeutics Ltd., Oncolys BioPharma Inc., Lokon Pharma AB, GeneMedicine Co. Ltd., Akamis Bio Ltd., Genelux Corporation, and SillaJen Inc.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oncolytic-adenovirus-global-market-report

What are the innovative strategies adopted by key industry players?

Major players in the market are focusing on combination therapies such as VCN-01. This combines oncolytic virotherapy with chemotherapy to enhance tumor targeting and therapeutic outcomes. VCN-01, an oncolytic adenovirus, is designed to selectively infect and destroy cancer cells while also boosting the effectiveness of chemotherapy.

The market report is divided into the following segments – By Virus Type, Application, and End-User. Virus types include Adenovirus Type 5-Based, Adenovirus Type 2-Based Oncolytic Viruses, and Other Virus Types. The Applications segment includes Melanoma, Prostate Cancer, Breast Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Lung Cancer, among others. The Market is also segmented by End-User into Hospitals, Cancer Research Institutes, Biotechnology Companies, and Academic and Research Institutes.

What are the geographies covered in the Oncolytic Adenovirus Market?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the oncolytic adenovirus market, with Asia-Pacific anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The identified regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse For More Similar Reports-

Virus Filtration Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/virus-filtration-global-market-report

Herpes Simplex Virus Treatment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/herpes-simplex-virus-treatment-global-market-report

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/human-papillomavirus-hpv-vaccine-global-market-report

Take advantage of the exceptional research and insights offered by The Business Research Company. The company has over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies. Equipped with 1,500,000 datasets, in-depth secondary research, and unique industry leader insights, The Business Research Company provides the critical information you need to stay ahead.

For further information, contact:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.