Oral Mucositis Market Report 2025: Size, Trends, And Growth Insights For Global Expansion

The Business Research Company

Get 20% off on Global Market Reports until March 31st! Use code FY25SAVE at checkout.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market for oral mucositis has shown exemplar growth in the past and is expected to continue to grow even stronger in the coming years. The market size grew robustly from $1.51 billion in 2024 to $1.63 billion in 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.0%. This growth has been attributed to a rise in cancer cases, the increased awareness of oral mucositis, the growth in chemotherapy and radiation treatments, higher incidence of head and neck cancers, and the increasing adoption of supportive care therapies.

What drives this steep growth in the Oral Mucositis Market?

One of the key drivers of growth in the oral mucositis market is the increasing prevalence of cancer. As the number of cancer cases rises, owing to factors such as the aging population, lifestyle changes, and environmental exposure, the demand for oral mucositis therapies also exponentially increases. These therapies aid cancer patients by alleviating pain, reducing inflammation, preventing secondary infections, and promoting faster healing of oral tissues. As per the National Cancer Institute, in 2022, an estimated 20 million new cancer cases and 9.7 million cancer-related deaths were recorded worldwide. These numbers suggest an increase to 29.9 million new cases and 15.3 million deaths annually by 2040, thereby driving the growth of the oral mucositis market.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=21237&type=smp

Which companies are shaping the Oral Mucositis Market?

Prominent players in the oral mucositis market include Merck & Co Inc., Amgen Inc., Mundipharma International Limited, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum, EUSA Pharma, Galera Therapeutics Inc., Enzychem Lifesciences Corporation, Oragenics Inc., Soligenix Inc., Jaguar Health Inc., Monopar Therapeutics Inc., EpicentRx, BrainCool, Cellceutix Corporation, GlycoMira Therapeutics Inc., Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allander Biotechnologies, Aurora BioScience, Solasia Pharma KK, NeoMedLight, MuReva Lumitex, Prothex Pharmaceuticals Inc. These companies are making significant contributions towards the advancement and adoption of oral mucositis care therapies.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oral-mucositis-global-market-report

What new trends and technologies are seen in the Oral Mucositis Market?

Companies active in the oral mucositis market have been focusing on developing innovative solutions like cryotherapy, which utilizes cold therapy to minimize damage to oral tissues and reduce the severity and incidence of the condition. Cryotherapy is used to treat various conditions like warts, tumors, or injuries by freezing and destroying abnormal or diseased tissues. A prime example is the Chemo Mouthpiece by Chemo Mouthpiece LLC, which was approved by the FDA in February 2024. The Chemo Mouthpiece delivers cryotherapy to the oral cavity of a patient undergoing chemotherapy, actively managing and treating oral mucositis, a common side effect of chemotherapy.

How is the Oral Mucositis Market Segmented?

The oral mucositis market in this report is segmented on the basis of indication chemotherapy, radiotherapy, hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, product type Solid dosage form, Liquid dosage form, treatment Palifermin, Amifostine, Chlorhexidine, Sucralfate, Avasopasem, Dusquetide, distribution channel Hospital pharmacies, Retail pharmacies, Online pharmacies and end user Hospitals, Dental clinics, Oncology hospitals, research institutes. Additional subsegments include chemotherapy High-Dose and Standard-Dose Chemotherapy-Induced Oral Mucositis and radiotherapy Head and Neck cancer and Total Body Irradiation-Induced Oral Mucositis.

Which Regions are Leading in the Oral Mucositis Market?

North America has held the title as the largest region in terms of the oral mucositis market as of 2024. But in the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing region. Areas analyzed in the oral mucositis market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse For More Similar Reports-

Oral Biologics & Biosimilar Drugs Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oral-biologics-and-biosimilar-drug-global-market-report

Oral Contraceptive Pills Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oral-contraceptive-pills-global-market-report

Oral Thin Films Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oral-thin-films-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company: With a repertoire of over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Backed by a database of 1,500,000 datasets, in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can stay ahead in the game by partnering with us.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.