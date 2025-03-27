MONTAUK WELCOMES LINDSAY SHELTON AS GENERAL MANAGER AND ALEX SCHWARTZMAN AS HEAD CHEF AHEAD OF RESTAURANT OPENING

L-R (Lavae McClinnahan, Lindsay Shelton, Alex Schwartzman)

REDONDO BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Montauk, the highly anticipated upscale beachside restaurant set to open Spring 2025 in Redondo Beach, has announced the appointment of Lindsay Shelton as General Manager and Alex Schwartzman as Head Chef. With their leadership, Montauk is poised to redefine the South Bay’s dining scene with an elevated yet inviting culinary experience.A seasoned restaurateur, Lindsay Shelton brings a wealth of expertise from top dining brands across Southern California. Her extensive background spans fine dining, Japanese Robata, seafood, private chef dining experiences, pubs, and French Provençal cuisine. As a master mixologist, Shelton is known for crafting curated, balanced food and beverage experiences that transform guest moments into lasting memories. Her deep understanding of culinary trends, operations, and hospitality makes her the perfect fit to lead Montauk’s front-of-house team.At the helm of the kitchen, Chef Alex Schwartzman joins Montauk with 23 years of experience in the food service industry. His career includes two successful stints with Kings Seafood Company, where he honed his expertise at King’s Fish House, Fish Camp, and Water Grill in downtown Los Angeles. His passion for seafood led him to work under celebrated chefs David LeFevre and Ray Hayashi at Fishing With Dynamite, one of the region’s top seafood destinations. Seeking to deepen his knowledge, Schwartzman also worked with gourmet seafood vendor Kai Gourmet, gaining invaluable insights into the industry. Most recently, he served as Executive Chef at Pier House in Venice Beach before stepping into his new role at Montauk.Renowned entrepreneur Lavae McClinnahan, the visionary behind Montauk, brings his signature touch to the South Bay’s dining landscape. Drawing from his background in the music and luxury goods industries, as well as his passion for fine dining, McClinnahan aims to craft a culinary destination that seamlessly blends refined cuisine, relaxed ambiance, and curated entertainment.“At Montauk, we’re building more than just a restaurant—we’re creating an experience,” said McClinnahan. “With Lindsay’s leadership in hospitality and Alex’s deep-rooted culinary expertise, we’re setting the stage for something truly special in Redondo Beach. Their passion and creativity will bring our vision to life, delivering an unforgettable dining experience that embodies the essence of coastal elegance.”Montauk will offer a coastal-inspired menu featuring locally sourced ingredients, alongside an intimate jazz lounge, The Den, created in partnership with Bose Professional. With the combined expertise of Shelton and Schwartzman, Montauk is set to deliver an unparalleled dining experience in Redondo Beach.To learn more about Montauk, visit https://www.montaukinredondo.com/

