Senate Bill 466 Printer's Number 485

PENNSYLVANIA, March 26 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 418

PRINTER'S NO. 485

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

466

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, MASTRIANO, DUSH, KANE, FARRY, CULVER,

HUTCHINSON, COSTA, STEFANO, FONTANA AND SANTARSIERO,

MARCH 18, 2025

SENATOR MASTRIANO, VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,

AS AMENDED, MARCH 26, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in Commonwealth services, further

providing for curriculum, training and education

certification management system. POWERS AND DUTIES AND FOR

CURRICULUM, TRAINING AND EDUCATION CERTIFICATION MANAGEMENT

SYSTEM; IN GRANTS TO FIRE COMPANIES AND EMERGENCY MEDICAL

SERVICES COMPANIES, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR AWARD OF GRANTS TO

FIRE COMPANIES AND FOR AWARD OF GRANTS TO EMERGENCY MEDICAL

SERVICES COMPANIES AND PROVIDING FOR EXPIRATION OF AUTHORITY;

AND MAKING A REPEAL.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 7383.1(b) of Title 35 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

SECTION 1. SECTION 7313 OF TITLE 35 OF THE PENNSYLVANIA

CONSOLIDATED STATUTES IS AMENDED BY ADDING A PARAGRAPH TO READ:

§ 7313. POWERS AND DUTIES.

THE AGENCY SHALL HAVE THE FOLLOWING POWERS AND DUTIES:

* * *

(22) PROVIDE SEMIANNUAL REPORTS OF ALL GRANTS AWARDED BY

THE AGENCY FROM FEDERAL DISASTER ASSISTANCE OR RELIEF FUNDS,

<--

<--

<--

<--

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21