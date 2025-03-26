Senate Bill 466 Printer's Number 485
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
466
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, MASTRIANO, DUSH, KANE, FARRY, CULVER,
HUTCHINSON, COSTA, STEFANO, FONTANA AND SANTARSIERO,
MARCH 18, 2025
SENATOR MASTRIANO, VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,
AS AMENDED, MARCH 26, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in Commonwealth services, further
providing for curriculum, training and education
certification management system. POWERS AND DUTIES AND FOR
CURRICULUM, TRAINING AND EDUCATION CERTIFICATION MANAGEMENT
SYSTEM; IN GRANTS TO FIRE COMPANIES AND EMERGENCY MEDICAL
SERVICES COMPANIES, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR AWARD OF GRANTS TO
FIRE COMPANIES AND FOR AWARD OF GRANTS TO EMERGENCY MEDICAL
SERVICES COMPANIES AND PROVIDING FOR EXPIRATION OF AUTHORITY;
AND MAKING A REPEAL.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 7383.1(b) of Title 35 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
SECTION 1. SECTION 7313 OF TITLE 35 OF THE PENNSYLVANIA
CONSOLIDATED STATUTES IS AMENDED BY ADDING A PARAGRAPH TO READ:
§ 7313. POWERS AND DUTIES.
THE AGENCY SHALL HAVE THE FOLLOWING POWERS AND DUTIES:
* * *
(22) PROVIDE SEMIANNUAL REPORTS OF ALL GRANTS AWARDED BY
THE AGENCY FROM FEDERAL DISASTER ASSISTANCE OR RELIEF FUNDS,
