Senate Resolution 59 Printer's Number 488
PENNSYLVANIA, March 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 488
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
59
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY HUTCHINSON, BROOKS, LANGERHOLC, MASTRIANO, FARRY,
BAKER, TARTAGLIONE, HUGHES, FONTANA, BROWN, PENNYCUICK,
ROBINSON, LAUGHLIN, BARTOLOTTA, HAYWOOD, PITTMAN, K. WARD,
COSTA, PHILLIPS-HILL, VOGEL, CULVER, STEFANO, COLEMAN, DUSH,
MARTIN, GEBHARD, ARGALL, YAW, J. WARD, PICOZZI, KEEFER AND
ROTHMAN, MARCH 26, 2025
INTRODUCED AND ADOPTED, MARCH 26, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Honoring the life, leadership and memory of the Honorable Mary
Jo White and expressing heartfelt condolences to her family,
friends and colleagues.
WHEREAS, Mary Jo White was born December 27, 1941, to Joseph
and Patricia Ransford, in Chicago, Illinois, and graduated from
Aquinas Girls Catholic Prep School in 1959; and
WHEREAS, Senator White earned a bachelor of arts degree from
Quincy University in 1963 and earned a Juris Doctor from the
University of Pittsburgh School of Law in 1967 where she met her
husband while serving on Law Review; and
WHEREAS, Upon graduation, she diligently worked as an
associate at the Law Firm of Dale and Woodward and then served
as a public defender for the residents of Venango County until
1976 when she joined Quaker State Oil Corporation for a long and
impactful career after starting in the company's law department
and quickly becoming its Vice President for Environmental and
