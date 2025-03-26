Submit Release
Senate Resolution 59 Printer's Number 488

PENNSYLVANIA, March 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 488

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

59

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY HUTCHINSON, BROOKS, LANGERHOLC, MASTRIANO, FARRY,

BAKER, TARTAGLIONE, HUGHES, FONTANA, BROWN, PENNYCUICK,

ROBINSON, LAUGHLIN, BARTOLOTTA, HAYWOOD, PITTMAN, K. WARD,

COSTA, PHILLIPS-HILL, VOGEL, CULVER, STEFANO, COLEMAN, DUSH,

MARTIN, GEBHARD, ARGALL, YAW, J. WARD, PICOZZI, KEEFER AND

ROTHMAN, MARCH 26, 2025

INTRODUCED AND ADOPTED, MARCH 26, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Honoring the life, leadership and memory of the Honorable Mary

Jo White and expressing heartfelt condolences to her family,

friends and colleagues.

WHEREAS, Mary Jo White was born December 27, 1941, to Joseph

and Patricia Ransford, in Chicago, Illinois, and graduated from

Aquinas Girls Catholic Prep School in 1959; and

WHEREAS, Senator White earned a bachelor of arts degree from

Quincy University in 1963 and earned a Juris Doctor from the

University of Pittsburgh School of Law in 1967 where she met her

husband while serving on Law Review; and

WHEREAS, Upon graduation, she diligently worked as an

associate at the Law Firm of Dale and Woodward and then served

as a public defender for the residents of Venango County until

1976 when she joined Quaker State Oil Corporation for a long and

impactful career after starting in the company's law department

and quickly becoming its Vice President for Environmental and

