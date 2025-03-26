Senate Resolution 60 Printer's Number 491
PENNSYLVANIA, March 26 - and the American Book Publishers formed a nonprofit citizens'
organization with the goal of encouraging people to read in
their increasing leisure time to improve income and develop a
strong and healthy family life; and
WHEREAS, Since 1958, the United States has celebrated
"National Library Week" and the valuable contributions of the
various libraries, librarians and staff and the services and
resources they provide to people of all ages; and
WHEREAS, The theme for "National Library Week" 2025 is "Drawn
to the Library," celebrating the many ways we utilize the
library in our personal, academic and professional lives to
research, study, explore and grow; and
WHEREAS, Whether preparing for a new career, launching a
business or raising a family, libraries provide an inclusive and
supportive community where everyone belongs; and
WHEREAS, Libraries are a public space where all community
members, regardless of age, gender identity, ethnicity or income
level, can come together to connect and learn; and
WHEREAS, Currently, there are more than 116,000 libraries,
including public, academic, school and government, in the United
States; and
WHEREAS, For more than 200 years, the Pennsylvania Senate
Library has served as the major source of information on
Pennsylvania government, with its collection of legislative
documents, journals and law books; and
WHEREAS, Beyond its role as a place to research, the Senate
Library also serves as a resource for the numerous collections,
displays and exhibits throughout the Capitol; and
WHEREAS, Most importantly, upholding the true representation
of a library, the Senate Library is open for tours and research
20250SR0060PN0491 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.