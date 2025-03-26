Senate Resolution 60 Printer's Number 491

PENNSYLVANIA, March 26 - and the American Book Publishers formed a nonprofit citizens'

organization with the goal of encouraging people to read in

their increasing leisure time to improve income and develop a

strong and healthy family life; and

WHEREAS, Since 1958, the United States has celebrated

"National Library Week" and the valuable contributions of the

various libraries, librarians and staff and the services and

resources they provide to people of all ages; and

WHEREAS, The theme for "National Library Week" 2025 is "Drawn

to the Library," celebrating the many ways we utilize the

library in our personal, academic and professional lives to

research, study, explore and grow; and

WHEREAS, Whether preparing for a new career, launching a

business or raising a family, libraries provide an inclusive and

supportive community where everyone belongs; and

WHEREAS, Libraries are a public space where all community

members, regardless of age, gender identity, ethnicity or income

level, can come together to connect and learn; and

WHEREAS, Currently, there are more than 116,000 libraries,

including public, academic, school and government, in the United

States; and

WHEREAS, For more than 200 years, the Pennsylvania Senate

Library has served as the major source of information on

Pennsylvania government, with its collection of legislative

documents, journals and law books; and

WHEREAS, Beyond its role as a place to research, the Senate

Library also serves as a resource for the numerous collections,

displays and exhibits throughout the Capitol; and

WHEREAS, Most importantly, upholding the true representation

of a library, the Senate Library is open for tours and research

20250SR0060PN0491 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30