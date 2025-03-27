Thaifex Anuga Asia 2025 Selects Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. as Approved Exhibition Contractor

Award-winning exhibition booth by Pixelmate at THAIFEX-Anuga Asia 2025, featuring a sleek two-tier design with backlit branding, interactive product demo stations, and a central LED video wall.

Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. logo featuring bold, modern typography with 'PIXEL EXPO' stacked above 'MATE' and the tagline 'Unleash the Opportunities' below, in a clean, professional design.

BANGKOK, BANGKOK, THAILAND, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

BANGKOK, Thailand - [27-03-2025] - Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. has been selected as an official contractor for Thaifex Anuga Asia 2025, Asia's premier food and beverage trade exhibition scheduled for May 27-31 at Bangkok's IMPACT Exhibition Center.

The appointment recognizes Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd.'s expertise in exhibition booth design and construction, with a proven track record of delivering high-quality exhibition solutions for international trade events. As an approved contractor, the company will provide services to exhibitors participating in the prestigious trade show.

"Being selected as an official contractor for Thaifex Anuga Asia demonstrates our commitment to excellence in exhibition services," said [Khun Nick R], [Director] at Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. "We look forward to helping exhibitors maximize their presence at this important industry event."

Key services offered include:

Custom exhibition booth design and construction

Comprehensive project management

Regulatory-compliant exhibition solutions

Timely installation and dismantling services

Thaifex Anuga Asia 2025 is expected to attract thousands of food and beverage industry professionals from across the region, offering exhibitors significant business development opportunities.

Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. has established itself as a leader in exhibition services, with extensive experience supporting businesses at major trade events throughout Asia.

NICK R
Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd.
+66 63 163 7732
