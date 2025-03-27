Thaifex Anuga Asia 2025 Selects Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. as Approved Exhibition Contractor

Elevate Your Presence: Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. Award-Winning Booth Design for THAIFEX-Anuga Asia 2025 Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. – Building Iconic Trade Show Experiences Since [Year]. Your Vision, Our Exhibition Mastery. EXHIBITION BOOTH CONSTRUCTOR FOR THAIFEX ANUGA ASIA

BANGKOK, BANGKOK, THAILAND, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEPixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. Named Approved Contractor for Thaifex Anuga Asia 2025BANGKOK, Thailand - [27-03-2025] - Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. has been selected as an official contractor for Thaifex Anuga Asia 2025, Asia's premier food and beverage trade exhibition scheduled for May 27-31 at Bangkok's IMPACT Exhibition Center.The appointment recognizes Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd.'s expertise in exhibition booth design and construction, with a proven track record of delivering high-quality exhibition solutions for international trade events. As an approved contractor, the company will provide services to exhibitors participating in the prestigious trade show."Being selected as an official contractor for Thaifex Anuga Asia demonstrates our commitment to excellence in exhibition services," said [Khun Nick R], [Director] at Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. "We look forward to helping exhibitors maximize their presence at this important industry event."Key services offered include:Custom exhibition booth design and constructionComprehensive project managementRegulatory-compliant exhibition solutionsTimely installation and dismantling servicesThaifex Anuga Asia 2025 is expected to attract thousands of food and beverage industry professionals from across the region, offering exhibitors significant business development opportunities.Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. has established itself as a leader in exhibition services, with extensive experience supporting businesses at major trade events throughout Asia.For media inquiries, please contact:[Media Contact Name- Khun Nick R ][Title- Director]Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd.[Phone Number - +66-0-631637732][Email Address- info@pixelmateexpo.com][Company Website- https://pixelmateexpo.com

