From Farm to Table: Horticulture Development and Food Security in Uzbekistan

This video demonstrates ADB’s contribution to horticulture development and food security in Uzbekistan, highlighting best approaches, practices, achievements, and real impacts in the program's focal areas.

The video also showcases the achievements of the “Uzbekistan: Korzinka COVID-19 Food Retail Supply Chain Support” Project, which provided essential support to Korzinka, a food retail company, to enhance its resilience against the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. It helped sustain food security by ensuring a stable supply of essential food products and preserving livelihoods by securing jobs for more than 4,400 employees and over 1,200 farm workers.

Given the high value of produce in the horticulture sector, the project significantly contributed to creating sustainable enterprises, increasing employment, and improving household income.

Since 2017, ADB has provided $154 million to enhance horticulture value chain development across all 12 regions of Uzbekistan and the Republic of Karakalpakstan. The loan was channeled through qualified participating financial institutions (local banks) that on-lent to horticulture-related farmers and businesses for fixed asset investments such as intensive orchards, cold storages, and processing and packaging equipment.

Transcript

Makhtob Odilova, Horticulture entrepreneur

For many this is just a field, but for me it is the story of my life.

Bukhara region, Uzbekistan.

Makhtob Odilova, Horticulture entrepreneur

I started business in agriculture, because the population is growing, and demand for tomatoes and cucumbers is also increasing. Before there were no tomatoes and cucumbers in our district.

Entrepreneurship motivates people to do new things. I studied the opportunities in Bukhara and decided to start a greenhouse business.

Makhtob was able to grow her business with the help of ADB. The project extended $154 million to horticulture entrepreneurs, channeled through local banks.

It helped to finance and train entrepreneurs like Makhtob in areas like climate-smart agriculture, business planning, and market expansion.

ADB-financed Horticulture Value Chain Development Project (2017-2023) provided 359 subloans: 220 subloans for production of modern greenhouse complexes (195) and intensive gardens (25); and 139 subloans for storage improvement (83), processing (45), taro-packaging of fruit and vegetable products (4), and agricultural machinery purchase (7).

Makhtob Odilova, Horticulture entrepreneur

In 2020, during the pandemic, we took another $1 million loan so that our work would not stop. Using this loan we built a new greenhouse in Kagan district.

Geographical distribution of subloans: Andijan (3.1%), Bukhara (17.0%), Djizzak (4.2%), Fergana (7.8%), Kashkadarya (6.6%), Republic of Karakalpakstan (1.2%), Khorezm (5.8%), Namangan (4.4%), Navoi (4.1%), Samarkand (10.7%), Sirdarya (13.5%), Surkhandarya (6.6%), Tashkent (15.0%). Participating banks: Asaka Bank, Davr Bank, Hamkorbank, Ipoteka Bank, Ipak Yuli Bank, NBU, SQB, Turon Bank.

Makhtob Odilova, Horticulture entrepreneur

When we planted in the soil, the yield was very low. After we switched to hydroponics, the yield significantly increased. In 2020-2023, we delivered to our population and exported about 600 tons of tomato.

Horticultural exports increased from $6oo million in 2015 to $1.15 billion in 2022. Export volume in 2022: 648,483 tons of vegetables, 318,900 tons of grapes, 305,479 tons of fruits, 136,600 tons of melons.

To help bring food from farm to table, ADB also supported the country’s largest modern grocery retail company, Korzinka. $12 million loan helped the company build its inventory buffers for food and pay suppliers at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kanokpan Lao-Araya, ADB Country Director for Uzbekistan

ADB is happy to help boost food production and strengthen supply chains in Uzbekistan. This will not only help ensure food security, but will also create and preserve jobs, particularly for women and those in rural areas who depend on agriculture for their livelihoods.

Makhtob Odilova, Horticulture entrepreneur

My advice to women is to never be afraid of hard work. A woman should be a risk taker. Any woman can handle large business. Just believe.