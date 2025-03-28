Writers of the Future Volume 41 eBook Certified Accessible

L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 41 eBook, Paperback, and Audiobook

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “ L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 41” has been certified accessible, a vital step to enabling anyone with a disability to enjoy a book. Web accessibility has gained prominence through the efforts of the W3C, the World Wide Web Consortium, which develops international standards to ensure accessibility for all users. It is an initiative designed to enable a person with a disability to acquire the same information, engage in the same interactions, and enjoy the same services as someone without a disability.L. Ron Hubbard created the Writers of the Future competition to provide a means for any aspiring writer or artist to have their works seen and acknowledged. “So it is with considerable enthusiasm that we can share these winning stories and illustrations from five countries this year to readers, regardless of their disability, to further bring his promise to fruition,” stated John Goodwin, president of Galaxy Press. Galaxy Press has partnered with Westchester Publishing Services (westchesterpublishingservices.com) in a program to make its titles accessible. Goodwin continued, “This is our third Writers of the Future volume to be certified accessible.”In a Writers of the Future Podcast interview (episode 256) with Michael Johnson, VP of Content at Born Accessible, a Benetech Initiative, Johnson defines what accessibility is and its importance to publishers, authors, and most importantly—readers.Johnson said that print disabilities need to be identified and fall into the following major categories, “somebody who is blind, someone who is low vision, someone who has dyslexia, and then there’s a series of other skeletal or muscular, or neurological issues which may cause somebody to have a print disability. The simple answer is, I’m holding up my phone, and if I hand my android to somebody and say ‛Can you read this book?’ and the answer is no, odds are they have some sort of print disability.”“If you want to be able to reach all the readers with your stories, you should make your content accessible because we’re talking about over 20% of the Earth’s population have some sort of print disability,” Johnson concluded. “So get your books accessible. Get your books in the hands of those readers.”Preorder “L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 41” and receive a unique digital bundle of extras at galaxypress.com/new-release/writers-of-the-future-volume-41/L. Ron Hubbard initiated the Writers of the Future Writing Contest in 1983 to lend a helping hand to the novice writer, and based on its success, its sister contest, Illustrators of the Future, was created five years later to provide that same opportunity for aspiring artists.The intensive mentoring process has proven very successful. The 559 winners and published finalists of the Writing Contest have published over 8,000 novels and short stories, and their works have sold over 60 million copies.The 406 past winners of the Illustrating Contest have created art for over 700 books, 500 comics, and 130 major motion pictures, gaming feature films, TV shows, and documentaries.For more information about Writers and Illustrators of the Future, visit www.writersofthefuture.com

