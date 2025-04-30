L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 41 Hits Trifecta Topping Bestseller List for Book, eBook, and Audio

L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 41 scores a trifecta topping bestseller lists for the book, eBook, and audiobook.

“L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 41” hits trifecta topping bestseller list for book, eBook on Amazon and the audiobook on Audible.com.

We are about to break the 1,000 mark of writers and illustrators that L. Ron Hubbard has helped through the Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests.” — John Goodwin, President Galaxy Press

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The “L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 41” book, eBook, and audiobook topped the bestseller charts on Amazon and Audible upon release. Considerable anticipation builds each year for the next Writers of the Future issue. Four decades of introducing the best new writers and illustrators of science fiction and fantasy, nearly 1,000 from 50 countries, has resulted in a built-in fan base of eager genre readers.Now in its fifth decade, Writers of the Future has garnered rave reviews from virtually all the trade and genre publications in the US, Canada, and most of the UK. The series has won almost every major indie press award and has hit bestseller lists repeatedly. But this is the first time the anthology topped the charts for each format: print book, eBook, and audiobook. President of Galaxy Press, John Goodwin, stated, “Writers of the Future has hit a trifecta of bestseller lists, and we couldn’t be happier.”Short fiction sales appear to be on the rise with the overall growth of the science fiction and fantasy market. Vastly increased Indie publishing combined with the development of online magazines, including Apex, Clarkesword, Galaxy’s Edge, Dreamforge, Lightspeed, and Strange Horizons, along with the long-established magazines Analog Science Fiction & Fact and Asimov’s Science Fiction, suggests improving sales for genre short stories.Yet while the number of outlets and readers of short fiction appears to be increasing, it is a fact that the number of new titles annually is over 3,000,000, and the problem of getting one’s voice heard above the din of other authors also wanting to sell their books becomes acute. Publications noted above are seeing increased readership by using established big-name authors. So the problem for new authors remains very real. L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future becomes a viable solution for the new writer as it is free to enter and is judged blind, essentially leveling the playing field for any who enter. Goodwin stated, “We are about to break the 1,000 mark of writers and illustrators that L. Ron Hubbard has helped through the Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests.” He concluded, “All the more significant is that we have immediately topped all three bestseller lists for the first time.”“L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 41” books, eBooks, and audiobooks are available wherever you find books or by visiting galaxypress.com/new-release/writers-of-the-future-volume-41/L. Ron Hubbard created the Contest in 1983, writing in the Introduction to Writers of the Future Volume 1, “It is with this in mind that I initiated a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.”Based on the Writing Contest’s success, its sister Contest, Illustrators of the Future, was created five years later to provide aspiring artists with the same opportunity.The success of the Contest is measured by the success of its winning authors and illustrators.The intensive mentoring process has proven very successful. The 571 winners and published finalists of the Writing Contest have published over 8,000 novels and short stories, and their works have sold over 60 million copies.The 418 past winners of the Illustrating Contest have created art for over 700 books, 500 comics, and 130 major motion pictures, gaming feature films, television shows, and documentaries.For more information about Writers and Illustrators of the Future, visit www.writersofthefuture.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.