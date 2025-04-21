L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 41 Releases in the United States and Canada

L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 41 eBook, Paperback, and Audiobook

All the writer and illustrator winners, Contest judges, and Contest staff on stage at the 41st Annual Writers and Illustrators of the Future Awards Gala

Winners and Judges at the 41st Annual Writers and Illustrators of the Future Awards Gala

L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 41 releasing broadly in bookstores throughout the United States and Canada.

A culture is as rich and as capable of surviving as it has imaginative artists.”
— L. Ron Hubbard, Contest founder
HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 41” will be released on April 22 in bookstores across the US and Canada. This includes Barnes & Noble and Books-a-Million in the US, Chapters, Indigo, and Coles in Canada, and independent bookstores everywhere. The eBook, paperback, and unabridged audiobook will also be available on Amazon.com.

The release marks the series entry into its fifth decade of realizing Mr. Hubbard’s vision that “A culture is as rich and as capable of surviving as it has imaginative artists.”

The Writing Contest is the longest-running science fiction and fantasy competition of its kind in the world. “This year, we have winners from five countries—Canada, China, Hungary, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America,” stated the Contest Director, Joni Labaqui. “So not only are the Writers and Illustrators Contests the largest competitions of their kind in the world, but their scope is truly international with 989 winners and published finalists from 50 countries throughout the Contests’ history.”

Winners published in “L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 41” are:

KILL SWITCH
by Robert F. Lowell
Illustrated by Jordan Smajstrla (Grand Prize Illustrator)
When an obsolete police robot gets one last chance to avoid the scrapyard, he finds the line between justice and murder is as thin as a silicon wafer.

BLACKBIRD STONE
by Ian Keith
Illustrated by Marianna Mester
When a door to eternity opens in a downtown doctor’s office, a man and a woman from opposite sides forge a marriage of love between irreconcilable universes.

STORM DAMAGE
by T. R. Naus
Illustrated by Haileigh Enriquez
A beleaguered scientist discovers time travel is possible, but a brewing storm threatens to erase his legacy.

KARMA BIRDS
by Lauren McGuire
Illustrated by Breanda Petsch
As Claire and her sisters are on the run to avoid the deadly birds, a stop for gas may throw them into moral danger.

THE BOY FROM ELSEWHEN
by Barlow Crassmont
Illustrated by Daniel Montifar
In a world of mandated technology, one boy’s defiance sparks intrigue, envy, and a desire for forgotten freedoms.

CODE L1
by Andrew Jackson
Illustrated by HeatherAnne Lee
On an uncharted jungle world, a survey team meets an impossible horror from beyond death itself.

ASCII
by Randyn C. J. Bartholomew (Grand Prize Writer)
Illustrated by Tremani Sutcliffe
A cheerful self-driving car gives a ride to a reclusive writer, and during the trip faces a choice with world-altering ramifications.

SLIP STONE
by Sandra Skalski
Illustrated by Haileigh Enriquez
Carlos Buela doesn’t know where or when he is, or how to find the bus back home—but that rock he bought as a souvenir is to blame.

THE STENCH OF FREEDOM
by Joel C. Scoberg
Illustrated by John Barlow
In a lightning-powered city, a father confronts the rotten truth of the man he has become as he discovers that no one is truly free in a society built on oppression.

THE RUNE WITCH
by Jefferson Snow
Illustrated by David Hoffrichter
In the wake of a devastating tragedy, the last member of a magical sisterhood must choose between forgiveness or unleashing a vengeful demon.

THIRTY MINUTES OR IT’S A PARADOX
by Patrick MacPhee
Illustrated by Cam Collins
When a pizza delivery guy meets his time-traveling future selves, he must juggle conspiracies, collapsing timelines, and cooling pizzas.

A WORLD OF REPETITIONS
by Seth Atwater Jr.
Illustrated by CL Fors
The world is trapped in a thirty-four-hour time loop where everything resets except memories. With reality fractured, humanity struggles to forge a new normal.

Additional stories published by established authors are:

TOUGH OLD MAN
by L. Ron Hubbard
Illustrated by Dwayne Harris
A rookie constable on a desolate alien outpost faces the ultimate trial: proving himself under the guidance of the legendary Old Keno, whose training methods are as brutal as the terrain.

MY NAME WAS TOM
by Tim Powers
Illustrated by Gigi Hooper
A man trapped on an endless ship searches for his wife amid strange, forgotten decks and haunting memories.

UNDER FALSE COLOURS
by Sean Williams
Inspired by Craig Elliott’s book cover image Creature of the Storm
When a ship emerges from the depths of a gas giant, a solitary observer intervenes, unraveling an ancient cycle of survival, identity, and evolution.

L. Ron Hubbard initiated the Writers of the Future Writing Contest in 1983 to provide “a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.” Based on its success, its sister contest, Illustrators of the Future, was created five years later to provide that same opportunity for aspiring artists.

The intensive mentoring process has proven very successful. The 571 winners and published finalists of the Writing Contest have published over 8,000 novels and short stories, and their works have sold over 60 million copies.

The 418 past winners of the Illustrating Contest have created art for over 700 books, 500 comics and 130 major motion pictures, gaming feature films, television shows and documentaries.

For more information about Writers and Illustrators of the Future, visit www.writersofthefuture.com.

Emily Goodwin
Author Services, Inc.
+ +1 3234663310
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

Writers of the Future Volume 41 Book Release Trailer: The Future Is Written Here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 41 Releases in the United States and Canada

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, World & Regional ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Emily Goodwin
Author Services, Inc.
+ +1 3234663310
Company/Organization
Galaxy Press
7051 Hollywood Blvd
Hollywood, California, 90028
United States
+1 323-466-3310
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Established in 2002 to meet the growing demand for the fiction works of bestselling author, L. Ron Hubbard, Galaxy Press is located in the Author Services, Inc. building on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California. It is the United States publisher and distributor for Mr. Hubbard’s complete fiction library, including perennial and New York Times bestsellers such as Battlefield Earth, Mission Earth, Fear, Final Blackout and To the Stars. In 2008, Galaxy Press embarked upon a six-year program to re-publish over 150 short stories and novelettes written by Mr. Hubbard in the 1930s and 1940s, in the form of an 80-volume book and full cast audio drama series. These stories span every genre from western and mystery to fantasy and science fiction. The annual L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future anthology, featuring new authors selected by a panel of blue ribbon judges, is likewise published by Galaxy Press. Realizing the tremendous wealth of fiction writings and content created by L. Ron Hubbard, the Galaxy Press staff continuously strive to create new product lines, maximize the value of the works and making them available in every format to new audiences.

https://galaxypress.com/

More From This Author
L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 41 Releases in the United States and Canada
Winners Announced for the 41st Annual L. Ron Hubbard Achievement Awards
L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 41 Audiobook Releasing April 22
View All Stories From This Author