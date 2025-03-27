Big Guns Coffee Launches First Indoor Coffee Farm Franchise Co-Op in Kentucky

Charli Johnson With Charli's Blend_Big Guns Coffee Big Guns Coffee Big Guns Coffee T.Shane and Charli Johnson

A Veteran-Led Initiative Pioneering the Future of American Coffee Farming

With the launch of our first franchise farm, we’re proving that the future of American coffee farming starts here.” — T.Shane Johnson

TYRON, NC, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big Guns Coffee is making history with the launch of its first-ever Indoor Coffee Farm Franchise Co-Op in Kentucky, marking the beginning of a nationwide movement to bring coffee farming closer to home. This groundbreaking initiative empowers farmers, entrepreneurs, and investors to cultivate premium coffee outside traditional growing regions using sustainable hydroponic farming methods.Leading the charge in this transformative effort are Veteran Juan Ayala and his wife, who have stepped forward as the first franchise owners, developing an indoor coffee farm on their property in Kentucky. Their farm will set the stage for a new era of locally grown, farm-to-cup coffee production, reducing dependence on imported beans while supporting small-scale farmers across the country.“This is more than just growing coffee—it’s about creating opportunities,” said T. Shane Johnson, Marine Corps Veteran and Founder of Big Guns Coffee. “We’re giving individuals a scalable, sustainable business model to grow coffee in places no one ever thought possible. With the launch of our first franchise farm, we’re proving that the future of American coffee farming starts here.”The Big Guns Coffee Farm Franchise Co-Op is designed to give farmers access to hydroponic growing technology, business support, and industry connections needed to establish their own coffee farms. This cooperative approach will create a network of independent coffee producers who can supply local coffee roasters, retailers, and direct-to-consumer markets.As interest in locally grown, sustainable coffee continues to rise, Big Guns Coffee is already in discussions with the Montana Co-Op program to establish its first West Coast farm and is engaging with potential franchise partners in Atlanta and Florida.The Big Guns Coffee Farm Co-Op is open to investors, farmers, and entrepreneurs who want to be part of the next big shift in coffee production. Whether launching an indoor coffee farm, investing in hydroponic coffee, or developing a full-scale farm café, this initiative offers a unique opportunity to be at the forefront of the future of coffee farming.For more information on how to launch a Big Guns Coffee Farm Franchise, visit biggunscoffee.com About Big Guns CoffeeBig Guns Coffee was founded by Marine Corps Veteran, entrepreneur, and motivational speaker T. Shane Johnson, alongside his 10-year-old daughter Charli Johnson. The company is pioneering hydroponic coffee farming while also offering ethically sourced, fair-trade coffee blends. Committed to innovation, sustainability, and empowerment, Big Guns Coffee is revolutionizing the coffee industry by making locally grown coffee a reality.

