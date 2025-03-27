Entanglement Unleashes Prepaire™: A Game-Changing AI-Powered Biosurveillance Platform

Prepaire Biosurveillance Platform

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entanglement , Inc., a next-generation computing and AI company, today unleashes Prepaire™, a revolutionary biosurveillance platform poised to transform how public health agencies, research institutions, and healthcare organizations worldwide detect and respond to biological threats. By combining advanced analytics, machine learning, and real-time data integration, Prepaire™ empowers decision-makers to identify potential outbreaks earlier and coordinate faster, more targeted interventions.“The world around us is changing at speeds we can barely keep track of,” said Jason Turner, CEO of Entanglement, Inc. “With Prepaire™, we aim to revolutionize the way organizations identify and address potential outbreaks and pathogens—ultimately safeguarding communities on a global scale.”Developed in collaboration with leading researchers—including Dr. David Ebert, Director, Data Institute for Societal Challenges (DISC) at the University of Oklahoma—Prepaire™ leverages quantum-inspired optimization, deep learning, and big data analytics to consolidate diverse data sources such as social media and search trends, health records, environmental sensors, and genomic sequencing. This holistic approach provides actionable insights that help public health leaders and others stay one step ahead of evolving infectious diseases, environmental risks, and other biological threats.“Prepaire™ marks a groundbreaking leap in biosurveillance,” said Dr. David Ebert, Director, Data Institute for Societal Challenges (DISC) at the University of Oklahoma. “Its ability to integrate and analyze complex data streams in real time will transform how public health agencies and organizations detect and respond to emerging outbreaks- enabling faster, more effective action and ultimately saving lives.”Key Features of Prepaire™• Real-Time Monitoring & Intelligent DetectionAggregates and analyzes large-scale, diverse data streams—ranging from clinical reports to IoT sensors—to identify anomalies, allowing for earlier interventions that can save lives and resources.• Advanced Predictive Analytics & AI-Driven InsightsHarnesses machine learning algorithms to forecast outbreak trajectories, pinpoint high-risk populations or regions, and optimize resource allocation.• Customizable Dashboards & Interactive VisualizationOffers intuitive dashboards for data exploration, “what-if” scenario testing, and strategic planning—ensuring stakeholders can act quickly and effectively.• Secure, Scalable ArchitectureEmploys industry-leading encryption, permission controls, and modular design to integrate seamlessly with existing systems—suitable for organizations of all sizes.• Human-AI CollaborationCombines deep learning with expert oversight, enabling health officials to validate models, refine forecasts, and correct anomalies for continuous improvement.A Timely Solution to Global ChallengesThe COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the urgent need for proactive, data-driven solutions that can keep pace with rapidly evolving threats. Prepaire™ addresses this gap by delivering a comprehensive biosurveillance tool that not only detects emerging pathogens sooner but also offers a transparent decision-making process—helping build trust across agencies, governments, and the public.Availability and Further InformationPrepaire™ is now available for deployment in Q2’25 by eligible public health agencies, commercial enterprises, and governmental organizations. For more information or to schedule a demo, please visit www.prepaire.net About PREPAIRE™Prepaire™, an Entanglement company, is a revolutionary biosurveillance platform designed to detect, track, and predict public health and biological threats. On the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, preparing our communities for the next pandemics and threats is of paramount importance. Proprietary advances in quantum-inspired optimization and AI technology enable Prepaire™ to achieve, at scale, what other platforms have fallen short of doing.About Entanglement, Inc.Entanglement is a pioneering next-gen computing and AI company, committed to transforming industries by pushing the boundaries of AI through the brilliance and intelligence of its world-class team of researchers, scientists, mathematicians, and engineers. By combining quantum-inspired algorithms, machine learning, optimization, and deep learning, Entanglement designs and builds scalable, secure, and intelligent systems that are faster, more accurate, and more powerful, delivering disruptive, first-of-a-kind products. Entanglement is redefining what’s possible, solving complex challenges and creating trusted, high-performance AI technologies that operate with superior efficiency and precision. From AI software platforms to cutting-edge infrastructure, Entanglement’s innovations drive efficiency, foster growth, and enable the future of AI’s digital transformation.‘Nothing Artificial, Just Intelligence.’Media Inquiries please contact Katrina Leyh at press@entanglement.a

