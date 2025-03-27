“Pearl Metropolitan” home-swap housing project is now complete construction

MACAU, March 27 - The “Pearl Metropolitan” home-swap housing project on Lot P in the new reclamation area of Areia Preta has completed construction and is undergoing acceptance procedures. At present, Macau Urban Renewal Limited (MUR) is progressively allowing applicants eligible for home-swap to visit and inspect the units they intend to purchase.

Lot P consists of six residential buildings, offering 2,064 units with kitchen appliances and balconies. Each building is equipped with four lifts, enabling residents to travel directly from the ground-floor lobby to their respective floors without transfers. The reinforced triple-glazed energy-saving glass windows provide effective thermal and acoustic insulation. Additionally, to guarantee our residents’ safety, the windows have been specifically installed with steel safety cables, the first of their kind to be implemented in a Macao property. With all car parking spaces equipped with power points, the parking facility features 1,873 parking spaces for cars and 490 for motorcycles. Resident amenities include a clubhouse, an outdoor swimming pool, fitness facilities, and green spaces, all of which contribute to a vibrant community atmosphere.

Pedestrian-only zones, a commercial area, a bus terminal, and a fire lane are all located within Lot P. The addition of two new 24-metre-wide public roads, comprising four-lane dual carriageways and pedestrian pathways, is intended to foster a liveable and accessible community environment by facilitating convenient transport for residents.