NAGAOKA to Exhibit at 'AXPONA 2025' for the First Time

NAGAOKA at AXPONA MP-200 Cartridge NAGAOKA and Technics

Showcasing Award-Winning Cartridges and Innovative Audio Accessories

TOKYO, JAPAN, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NAGAOKA is set to participate in AXPONA 2025 , the largest international audio show in North America, for the first time. The event will take place in Chicago, USA, from April 11th to 13th, 2025.The exhibition will highlight the craftsmanship and performance of handcrafted phono cartridges, cleaning products, and audio accessories. In Listening Room 1133, visitors can explore the MP series cartridges, including the MP-200, which received the "What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024", as well as the JT-80 series, which earned both the Good Design Award 2020 and the Best Audio Equipment Award at the Jazz Japan Award 2020.A demonstration featuring a Technics turntable will be conducted in Listening Room 1133, offering an opportunity to hear these cartridges in a dedicated listening space. NAGAOKA cartridges will also be featured in the Technics room (1134).【Event Details】Event: AXPONA 2025Date: April 11th (Fri) – April 13th(Sun), 2025Time: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM（*April 13th: Until 4:00PM）Venue: Renaissance Schaumburg Hotel & Convention CenterNAGAOKA Listening Room : 1133

Nagaoka : The Documentary

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.