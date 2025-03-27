HAI, NOS and PastView Form ‘ArchivalOne’ – a first-of-its-kind joint venture historical preservation and publishing

Team specializes in organizing and digitizing historical assets and objects, supported by advanced software solutions and storage techniques

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When vital pieces of history, memorabilia, and artifacts need unprecedented care, only a handful of businesses in the world are capable of analyzing, inventorying, organizing, moving and properly storing them for use, study and display. Today, three of those firms – HAI, NOS and PastView - announced they formed ArchivalOne, a joint venture designed to streamline the preservation, digitization, management, and showcasing of unique, sensitive and valuable archival collections.This collaboration provides a one-stop shop for museums, foundations, historical societies, private and vintage collectors, corporations, archives, entertainment companies, and other organizations seeking to safeguard their valuable collections and make them available for key stakeholders to view in person, online, or in virtual galleries. The partners' capabilities mean they can design custom access for the collection's ultimate display needs or public utility.Headquartered in Washington, DC, and the United Kingdom, ArchivalOne's archivists, librarians, software engineers, installers, historians, and preservation experts have collectively for the world's largest and most prestigious public and private institutions—from the Smithsonian to the Department of Defense, to elite private collections and major university libraries."While we all excel in our areas of preservation and digitization, this partnership means clients across the worlds of art, sport, entertainment, government, tourism, and hospitality have a single provider to protect and digitize one-of-a-kind objects that can't easily be scanned or stored using traditional methods," said Beth Maser, CEO of HAI and architect of the venture. "Our collective team can push the limits of the industry to new places."“Experts from HAI organize the archival material, NOS uses specialist equipment and experienced technicians to digitize it, and our SaaS software provides imaginative private and public access along with monetization options,” said Paul Sugden, CEO of PastView. “For organizations with long or complex histories seeking to elevate their brand through that storytelling, we can act as a trusted partner to build that library from current and historic archival material.”Forgotten Finds to Digital DiscoveriesWhen a newly-minted hotel manager in Lymm – just outside Manchester, England – opened the drawer of his new desk and discovered a small pack of photographs left behind from the previous manager, he wasn't expecting much. Thumbing through the prints, he was incredulous to find the photographs were of soccer icon Pele and his teammates from the Brazilian national team. The group stayed at the hotel when competing in the 1966 World Cup. Lost nearly 10 years, the manager had the photographs carefully scanned so the hotel and town could better remember the historic event and its world-renowned guests.Thirty years later, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) in the U.S., realized its collection of more than 100,000 scientific tools, instruments, models, uniforms and paintings – many from early study of Earth's oceans and climate – were housed across half a dozen facilities in Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC. Visits to these sites made it clear that time was ticking to ensure these relics of history and discovery were not lost; the team recognized that these objects had to be quickly catalogued, organized and preserved for future generations.Enter ArchivalOne on both fronts. The capabilities in full:• All-in-One Convenience: ArchivalOne simplifies the archival process by integrating professional asset management, digitization, and user-friendly software into a seamless solution, eliminating the need to juggle multiple vendors.• Expert Support & Peace of Mind: Clients benefit from the expertise of HAI, NOS, and PastView—three industry leaders dedicated to the highest archival care and preservation standards.• Time and Resource Efficiency: The streamlined process makes organizing and digitizing historical assets faster and easier, allowing organizations to focus on their core missions.• Preservation of Legacy: ArchivalOne utilizes state-of-the-art digitization and archival techniques, all backed by a digital collections platform , to ensure that historical collections are protected and preserved for future generations.• Increased Engagement & Access: Advanced protection, 3D software, timelines, handwriting recognition and virtual tours enhances user interaction, making research more dynamic, and archives more accessible to the public and key stakeholders.As organizations face increasing challenges in preserving and sharing their historical collections, ArchivalOne is a trusted partner in ensuring these assets remain protected, accessible, and engaging for future generations. To learn more visit www.archivalone.com

