HAI Honored as One of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Firm debuts on the Prestigious Inc. 5000 List at No. 3470 overall, No. 72 in Maryland
Debuting on the Inc. 5000 proves the importance of accessing historical records for businesses in dozens of industries. This recognition inspires us to keep innovating in our work. ”ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HAI – a Maryland based professional services firm offering research, discovery, and experience services – ranks No. 3,470 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking from Inc., revealed today, provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Many household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000, making HAI part of an elite list.
— Beth Maser, CEO and President
Officially listed under its legal entity of History Associates Incorporated, HAI’s team of professional researchers, storytellers, interpretive planners, archivists, and museum professionals use the historic record to help clients solve modern business problems. Under the leadership of CEO and President Beth Maser, the business significantly accelerated its growth by making strategic investments across areas such as operations, sales and HR. The introduction of new services, as well as key partnerships with like-minded organizations, helped HAI thrive following the pandemic and the firm is on pace to achieve 138 percent growth by the end of 2024 since Maser took the reins in 2019.
"Debuting on the Inc. 5000 is a testament to the hard work of our team and proves the importance of accessing historical records for businesses in dozens of industries," said Maser. "I like to say that ‘history happens every day’ and the fact that we’re growing exponentially 40-plus years into our operations proves it. This recognition inspires us to keep innovating in our work and expanding our reach.”
The 2024 Inc. 5000 class have all driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent and the recognized companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy since 2021.
