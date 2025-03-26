City of Boston Announces $1 Million Investment to Expand Digital Literacy Across Boston

Monday, March 24, 2025 - Mayor Michelle Wu, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley and the Office of Workforce Development (OWD) last week announced a $1 million investment to expand the City’s Digital Literacy (DigLit) Initiative, a critical initiative that helps workforce development programs address digital literacy gaps. This investment will fund the next phase of the initiative, DigLit 2.0, and equip 20 Boston-based job readiness and occupational training programs with the infrastructure and capacity to deliver the digital skills necessary for residents to succeed in today’s evolving job market. This expansion is funded by a Community Project Funding grant secured by Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley. Phase 2 of the Digital Literacy Initiative, DigLit 2.0, is fully funded by FY2023 Community Project Funding totaling $1 million (100%) from the U.S. Department of Labor with 0% ($0.00) financed from non-federal sources. This announcement was made last week at the East Boston YMCA, a committed adult basic education and job training provider.

"Closing the digital literacy gap is critical in our work to make Boston a city for everyone,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Every resident across our neighborhoods deserves to be equipped with the digital skills they need to access resources, secure good jobs in an evolving economy and be connected to more opportunities. I’m grateful to Congresswoman Pressley for securing this vital funding and look forward to coordinating with all of our partners to advance this important work forward.”

“I am proud to deliver $1 million in direct federal funds that we secured for Boston’s adult digital literacy initiative, which will expand access to digital skills, close gaps in our workforce development programs, and open doors for our workers to grow and thrive,” said Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley. “I’m grateful to Mayor Wu and our local leaders for their partnership in bringing much-deserved digital literacy opportunities to our city.”

This announcement builds on the City’s efforts to better connect residents with job training and educational opportunities while working to close digital literacy gaps. In 2022, the Office of Workforce Development, led by the Worker Empowerment Cabinet, piloted the Digital Literacy Initiative (“DigLit”) in partnership with World Education to address digital access gaps identified through extensive community-engaged research. The pilot, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, supported 25 Adult Basic Education (ABE) programs that collectively serve 3,500 students annually. The pilot also yielded successful results for the participating programs, including the increased use of digital tools, instructional software, communication tools, and technology used for instruction. A pivotal outcome of this initiative was the Boston EdTech Routine Library, a repository that contains 70+ remedial education instructional routines that integrate digital skills.

"We believe that all residents need intentional and comprehensive access to quality education, and skills and job training to thrive in Boston," said Chief of Worker Empowerment Trinh Nguyen. "This expansion reflects our commitment to increasing these opportunities and our collaborative approach to meeting employer demand while tapping into Boston’s talent pool. Digital literacy is no longer optional—it is critical to accessing job opportunities and economic mobility. Ensuring access to digital skills training is essential to building an inclusive economy where everyone has a fair shot at success. We are incredibly grateful to Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley whose leadership and advocacy made this investment possible. Thank you to the participating organizations whose commitment to enhancing their programming will undoubtedly result in lasting positive outcomes for our residents.”

Last week’s launch event featured a panel featuring employers from Eversource, Boston Medical Center, Dana-Farber, and life sciences alongside training providers from Just-A-Start, FCIT, and YMCA of Greater Boston. The panel was moderated by Priyanka Sharma, Director of World Education, and brought together voices from across Boston’s workforce ecosystem to explore how technology is transforming middle-skill roles, shifting skill demands, and how partnerships can better align training programs with employer needs, especially amid rapid technological shifts driven by AI.

“The YMCA of Greater Boston is deeply grateful for the City of Boston's continued investment in digital literacy through its DigLit funding,” said David Shapiro, CEO of the YMCA of Greater Boston. “We are also grateful for the national leadership of Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, who garnered federal investment in this effort. It is an honor to host the DigLit 2.0 Launch event at the East Boston Y, the site of our very own culinary training program with the New England Center for Arts and Training. The event is a powerful reflection of the multi-sector commitment necessary to foster job preparation, skills, and supported career pathways. It also reflects the powerful efforts to advance digital literacy skills while strengthening the very foundation of our community - its people. Together, we will continue to uplift each other with the knowledge, skills, and pathways critical to a more inclusive, competitive, and dynamic economy and City.”

“At World Education, we recognize that digital skills are essential for unlocking opportunities in today’s tech-driven workforce,” said Priyanka Sharma, Director of World Education. “We are proud to collaborate with the City of Boston and our partners to advance a shared vision for a stronger, more resilient workforce—one where every adult has the skills needed to succeed in a rapidly evolving economy. Through the DigLit project, we are activating digital skills programming into training programs, expanding career pathways, and empowering Boston’s communities with greater economic mobility.”

Following the pandemic, digital literacy skills have proven to be crucial for workplace success. A report from the National Skills Coalition emphasizes the critical importance of digital literacy for employment, revealing that, despite 92% of jobs requiring digital skills, one-third of workers lack the foundational digital skills necessary for success in today's job market. Recognizing this gap, the City has worked closely with various partners and employers to offer skills-based classes and opportunities for residents to be connected to digital literacy support. OWD continues to engage in field-building and capacity-building efforts to align training programs with employer needs so Boston residents gain the skills necessary to access family-sustaining, quality jobs.

“Digital Literacy has become an important skill and ever more necessary in today’s workforce, it is not just the access to technology but the reliance on so many different systems and platforms,” said Macy Reed, Director of Workforce Development at Boston Medical Center (BMC). “As an employer, BMC continues to offer various skills-based classes to employees to help improve performance and career growth.”

Building on this initiative’s success, DigLit is expanding to support 20 additional Boston-based organizations:

Asian American Civic Association

Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center

Breaktime United, Inc.

Bridge Over Troubled Waters

Catholic Charitable Bureau of the Archdiocese of Boston, Inc.; El Centro Adult Education Program

Community Work Services

Digital Ready

Dorchester Bay Economic Development Corporation

Immigrant Family Services Institute, Inc.

International Institute of New England

Jamaica Plain Community Centers Adult Learning Program

Julie's Family Learning Program

The Loop Lab

Maverick Landing Community Services

Mothers for Justice and Equality

New England Center for Arts & Technology

Operation ABLE of Greater Boston, Inc.

Somali Development Center

St. Stephen’s Youth Programs

The YMCA of Greater Boston

These programs will receive technical assistance provided by World Education and funds to address their digital literacy needs, allowing them to deliver effective digital literacy training and help bridge the digital equity gaps faced by their training participants.

“Digital literacy will equip our graduates with the ability to learn more quickly and adapt to new technologies, a crucial trait for career advancement,” said Christopher Hope, Executive Director of the Loop Lab. “Their enhanced proficiency in digital tools will likely lead to greater efficiency and productivity, making them much more valuable members to their employers.”

“The DigLit Initiative will help to directly address these barriers, enhancing participants' employability, job retention, and opportunities for career advancement,” said Ben Hires, CEO of Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center. “For many, the job search process, application submissions, and interviews have moved online, making basic computer skills a necessity.”

For more information on the Digital Literacy Initiative, visit boston.gov/DigLit.

FEDERAL FUNDING DISCLOSURE

Phase 2 of the Digital Literacy Initiative, DigLit 2.0, is fully funded by FY2023 Community Project Funding totaling $1 million (100%) from the U.S. Department of Labor with 0% ($0.00) financed from non-federal sources.