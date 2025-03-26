Legislation considered under suspension of the Rules of the House of Representatives during the week of March 31, 2025
The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives announces bills that will be considered under suspension of the rules in that chamber. Under suspension, floor debate is limited, all floor amendments are prohibited, points of order against the bill are waived, and final passage requires a two-thirds majority vote.
At the request of the Majority Leader and the House Committee on the Budget, CBO estimates the effects of those bills on direct spending and revenues. CBO has limited time to review the legislation before consideration. Although it is possible in most cases to determine whether the legislation would affect direct spending or revenues, time may be insufficient to estimate the magnitude of those effects. If CBO has prepared estimates for similar or identical legislation, a more detailed assessment of budgetary effects, including effects on spending subject to appropriation, may be included.
CBO’s estimates of the bills that have been posted for possible consideration under suspension of the rules during the week of March 31, 2025, include:
- H.R. 517, Filing Relief for Natural Disasters Act, as amended
- H.R. 997, National Taxpayer Advocate Enhancement Act of 2025, as amended
- H.R. 998, Internal Revenue Service Math and Taxpayer Help Act, as amended
- H.R. 1152, Electronic Filing and Payment Fairness Act, as amended
- H.R. 1155, Recovery of Stolen Checks Act, as amended
- H.R. 1234, To direct the Librarian of Congress to promote the more cost-effective, efficient, and expanded availability of the Annotated Constitution and pocket-part supplements by replacing the hardbound versions with digital versions
- H.R. 1491, Disaster Related Extension of Deadlines Act, as amended
- H.R. 1550, Strengthening America’s Turning Point Act
