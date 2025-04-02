Mullins Law Group Welcomes Attorneys Harrison Hemminghaus and Michaela Mastroianni

Mullins Law Group Michaela Mastroianni Harrison Hemminghaus

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mullins Law Group, PLLC (MLG) is expanding its team with the addition of Harrison Hemminghaus and Michaela Mastroianni, two attorneys with backgrounds in litigation and administrative law. They officially joined the firm on March 31, 2025, bringing their experiences in government litigation regulatory compliance , and complex legal matters.Mr. Hemminghaus brings a wealth of experience in national security law and litigation. Prior to joining MLG, he represented defense contractors and insurance companies in various litigation matters. His previous roles include positions at the U.S. Army Legal Services Agency, the Department of Defense's Office of General Counsel, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia. Mr. Hemminghaus earned his Juris Doctor from The George Washington University Law School. He is admitted to practice in the District of Columbia.​Michaela Mastroianni brings extensive experience in regulatory compliance and rulemaking. Prior to joining Mullins Law Group, she served as an Attorney Advisor at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), managing policy enforcement and regulatory matters. She also clerked for Judge ShaRon M. Grayson Kelsey in the Prince George’s County Circuit Court. Michaela earned her Juris Doctor from George Mason University Antonin Scalia Law School, focusing on regulatory law and government policy. She is admitted to practice in the District of Columbia."We're excited to welcome Harrison and Michaela to the firm," said William A. Mullins, Founder and Managing Partner of MLG." Their backgrounds in litigation, regulatory matters, and government law will strengthen our ability to help clients navigate complex legal challenges."MLG remains committed to providing strategic legal counsel in administrative law, litigation, and regulatory compliance with a focus on the rail industry. The additions of Mr. Hemminghaus and Ms. Mastroianni reinforce the firm’s commitment to delivering strong advocacy and results for its clients.About Mullins Law GroupMullins Law Group (MLG) is a Washington, D.C.-based transportation and railroad law firm . MLG helps transportation companies overcome legal obstacles, manage risk, and seize growth opportunities in the 21st century. The firm brings decades of deep transportation expertise to contract drafting, regulatory compliance, negotiations, and grant writing services for both railroad and trucking companies. Learn more at https://mullinslawgroup.net

