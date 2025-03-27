Hopscotch Girls To Launch A New Reverse-Style Coloring Book: I Can Believe In Me: A Draw The Lines Book

I Can Believe In Me: A Draw The Lines Book from Hopscotch Girls

Hopscotch Girls, a leading creator of empowering content for girls, is proud to build on the emerging reverse coloring trend with a new book.

"I Can Believe In Me" was designed to nurture a girl’s self-esteem with art.” — Melissa Foley, founder of Hopscotch Girls

SAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hopscotch Girls , a leading creator of empowering content for girls, is proud to announce the release of its latest innovative product: " I Can Believe In Me: A Draw The Lines Book ," which will be available on April 8, 2025. This unique, reverse-style coloring book offers a fresh take on traditional coloring books and is designed to inspire self-confidence and creativity in girls ages 5-12.Unlike traditional coloring books that present pre-drawn outlines to be colored in, "I Can Believe In Me" flips the script by providing full-color whimsical images for young artists to draw the lines how they see fit. This new approach encourages girls to explore their creativity and discover the power of imagination while fostering a sense of pride in their work with empowering themes such as self-acceptance, kindness, and the importance of believing in oneself.“'I Can Believe In Me' was designed to nurture a girl’s self-esteem with art,” said Melissa Foley, founder of Hopscotch Girls. “We want to help young girls realize that they are the creators of their world and their imagination is a reflection of their inner strength.”"I Can Believe In Me" incorporates positive affirmations and uplifting messages throughout its pages, encouraging girls to express themselves freely and embrace their individuality. As they draw the lines, they are not just coloring but also building a sense of ownership over their creative journey. "I Can Believe In Me: A Draw The Lines Book" also provides opportunities for reflection, allowing young girls to connect with the themes of confidence and self-expression.Hopscotch Girls has long been committed to creating products that empower girls to be their authentic selves. With "I Can Believe In Me," the brand continues its mission to provide girls with tools that promote growth, creativity, and confidence, all while having fun.'I Can Believe In Me: A Draw The Lines Book" is now available for pre-order on Amazon and through hopscotchgirls.com . For bulk orders or wholesale inquiries, please contact info (at) hopscotchgirls (dot) com.ABOUT HOPSCOTCH GIRLSHopscotch Girls is a social enterprise created by a mom frustrated by the typical pink/princess/beauty gifts available for girls. Hopscotch Girls believes that it should be easier to find gifts for girls that build confidence and self-esteem, combat stereotypes, and are fun.Hopscotch Girls empowers girls by:-Making products that feature strong and intelligent female characters with healthy bodies.-Encouraging girls to embrace their true multifaceted selves.-Supporting parents and caregivers by providing research-backed resources and tips.Hopscotch Girls' first product, "I Am Confident, Brave & Beautiful: A Coloring Book for Girls" hit virtual shelves in November of 2017 and has sold over 1,400,000 copies! Today the company sells various coloring books, sticker books, a journal, a sketchbook, a fiction series, and more.ABOUT THE FOUNDERIn 2016, Melissa Foley had a birthday party for her three-year-old daughter and was surprised when all the gifts she received were princess-themed. After the party, Melissa asked her family members why they chose princess gifts for such a young girl. The response: “That’s what’s available.”That experience inspired Melissa to create Hopscotch Girls—a social enterprise dedicated to empowering girls. The company aims to build girls' confidence and self-esteem, lift girls up, and lay the groundwork for a future with more women in power.

