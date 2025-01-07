Hopscotch Girls Announces New Coloring Book Designed to Empower Girls Through Sports

I Am Strong Book from Hopscotch Girls

SAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hopscotch Girls, a leading creator of empowering content for girls, has announced the release of its latest coloring book, "I Am Strong: A Coloring Book for Girls." The new release aims to celebrate and empower girls while building confidence and self-esteem, providing an engaging and creative way to foster a love for sports from an early age.Created for girls aged 4 to 12, "I Am Strong: A Coloring Book for Girls" features inspiring illustrations of diverse girls participating in 19 different sports, including soccer, swimming, rock climbing, and tennis. "I Am Strong" was designed to encourage a growth mindset, making it an ideal resource for caregivers looking to inspire the next generation of confident young women.WHY SPORTS MATTER FOR GIRLS:Research shows the transformative impact of sports on young girls. According to a Women’s Sports Foundation report , girls who participate in sports are less likely to experience low self-esteem and more likely to excel academically. The same report highlights that girls engaged in sports are 1.5 times more likely to graduate from high school and twice as likely to graduate from college.Despite the overwhelming benefits, girls face significant barriers to participation. Data from the National Alliance for Youth Sports reveals that by age 14, girls drop out of sports at twice the rate of boys. Hopscotch Girls aims to address these challenges with engaging content that normalizes and celebrates girls’ involvement in sports.“We believe that every girl deserves to feel strong, capable, and confident,” said Melissa Foley, creator and president of Hopscotch Girls. “I Am Strong encourages girls to embrace sports and provides positive encouragement that can resonate far beyond the coloring page.”Hopscotch Girls isn't the only brand to recognize the importance of empowering girls through sports. Big names such as Nike and Dove have recently launched initiatives and collaborations to support girls in sports and address challenges related to building confidence and self-esteem through sports.I AM STRONG: A COLORING BOOK FOR GIRLS FEATURES:- Diverse Representation: Illustrations showcase girls of different races, body types, and abilities, emphasizing inclusivity and representation.- Spotlight on Sports: Features 19 different sports, from basketball, tennis, and soccer to lacrosse, swimming, and archery. Each page celebrates the unique skills and challenges each sport requires, inspiring girls to explore their interests and discover the joys of physical activity.- Creative Engagement: Whimsical illustrations inspire creativity and encourage girls to celebrate their strengths.AVAILABILITY:I Am Strong: A Coloring Book for Girls is available on Amazon and at hopscotchgirls.com . For bulk orders or wholesale inquiries, please contact info (at) hopscotchgirls (dot) com###ABOUT HOPSCOTCH GIRLS:Hopscotch Girls is a social enterprise created by a mom frustrated by the typical pink/princess/beauty gifts available for girls. Hopscotch Girls believes that it should be easier to find gifts for girls that build confidence and self-esteem, combat stereotypes, and are fun.Hopscotch Girls empowers girls by:- Making products that feature strong and intelligent female characters with healthy bodies.- Encouraging girls to embrace their true multifaceted selves.- Supporting parents and caregivers by providing research-backed resources and tips.Hopscotch Girls' first product, "I Am Confident, Brave & Beautiful: A Coloring Book for Girls," hit virtual shelves in November of 2017 and has sold over 1,400,000 copies! Today the company sells various coloring books, sticker books, a journal, a sketchbook, a fiction series, and more.ABOUT THE FOUNDER:In 2016, Melissa Foley had a birthday party for her three-year-old daughter and was surprised when all the gifts she received were princess-themed. After the party, Melissa asked her family members why they chose princess gifts for such a young girl. The response: “That’s what’s available.”That experience inspired Melissa to create Hopscotch Girls—a social enterprise dedicated to empowering girls. The company aims to build girls' confidence and self-esteem, lift girls up, and lay the groundwork for a future with more women in power.

