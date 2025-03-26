Veteran Buddy Link helps Veterans seeking friendship, support

The sharing of any non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products and services on the part of VA. Veterans should verify the information with the organization offering.

Together We Served (TWS), a military and Veteran online community website with 2.5 million members, has launched a new free service called ‘Veteran Buddy Link’ to assist Veterans who, due to their location or circumstances, may find themselves in a state of loneliness and would welcome the friendship and support of other Veterans, particularly those residing in their neighborhood.

Veterans are justifiably proud of their service and often this portrayal of pride may mask possible underlying anxieties and other issues associated with loneliness. Those who have served share a unique bond that remains with them throughout their lives. Veterans are naturally drawn to and thrive in the company of other Veterans because the unique culture of military service and the commitment to service and sacrifice is common to all.

This is the reason TWS’s Veteran Buddy Link service was specially designed to enable all Veterans, especially those who may feel isolated or alone, to seek the camaraderie of other Veterans in the comfort and security of TWS’s online environment which has often been acknowledged as reminiscent of a military base.

To seek a Buddy connection, all a Veteran needs to do is first register at the TWS Veteran Buddy Link portal page.

Registration is straightforward and includes a brief summary of a Veteran’s military service, their zip code of residence, and an invitation to respond to: “If you would like to be connected with other Veterans for friendship or support, including those in your neighborhood, tell us a little bit more about yourself and how a Veteran Buddy connection would be welcome.”

When a Veteran completes registration, an email is then automatically sent to all Together We Served members, residing in the same zip code, indicating that a Veteran in their neighborhood would welcome connecting with other local Veterans and, if interested, to log in to view their Buddy Link post and make contact.

As a natural extension to Buddy Check Week, Veteran Buddy Link provides a year-round opportunity for any Veteran who has internet access to make meaningful connections with other Veterans, for social and welfare-related purposes, which could greatly improve the quality of their lives.