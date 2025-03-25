Her service, her story: ACP helps women Veterans find meaningful employment

The sharing of any non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products and services on the part of VA. Veterans should verify the information with the organization offering.

Imagine starting college after serving in the military only to find a system that doesn’t understand your experience.

That was Victoria Thompson’s reality.

She joined the Army at 17. After serving, scholarship in hand, she was ready for her next chapter. But the transition to civilian student life was tough. Many Veterans dropped out, feeling lost. Then, a fellow woman Veteran stepped in. Her support wasn’t just helpful—it was life-changing. Thompson went on to lead the Veteran Student Association, empowering others as she was. Today, she amplifies her impact further by connecting Veterans with transformative mentorships through American Corporate Partners (ACP).

Since 2010, more than 36,000 individuals have benefited from ACP’s mentorship program, which equips Veterans and military spouses with the tools and resources to pursue meaningful employment. The average starting salary for those who secured jobs has exceeded $90,000 for the past five years.

More women are serving in the armed forces every year, and that trend is not expected to change. With two million women Veterans in the United States, as reported by the NIH, VA’s mission has evolved to reflect this reality. That mission has since been clarified to better represent women Veterans, their families and caregivers.

Women Veterans face critical challenges, including higher rates of underemployment and homelessness compared to their male counterparts (National Coalition for Homeless Veterans). Although strides have been made in care offerings, certain barriers remain, underscoring the need for targeted support.

Imagine being told your service doesn’t count. Thompson didn’t have to imagine it. When she tried to join the American Legion, she was directed to the Auxiliary—a group for spouses—while her husband’s service took center stage.

Thompson is passionate about helping her fellow women Veterans succeed—that’s why she joined ACP. She was drawn to the organization’s personalized approach, matching protégés with mentors who understand their career goals and personal needs, including the option for female mentorship. ACP’s three pillars of support are designed to create meaningful employment outcomes for these women Veterans:

Mentorship.

Personalized Support.

Specialized Resources for Women Veterans.

Mentorship: Each protege is paired with a Mentor based on their professional goals. Many Women Veterans find that mentors help them not only by providing industry insight and networking assistance but also by restoring their hope. While mentorship lasts one year, many pairs stay in touch after the year ends, creating lasting support.

When Jessica McKinnon left the service and became a military spouse facing chronic underemployment, she turned to ACP to find meaningful employment that would allow her to grow despite relocations.

“I have been having great meetings with (my mentor) Jean,” McKinnon said. “Every time we speak, I gain an even better understanding of my goals and how to reach them. I feel hopeful in my job search and feel confident asking Jean for help along the way.”

Personalized support: An ACP Operations Associate works behind-the-scenes in every mentorship, helping to keep the pair on track by providing resources and assistance as needed.

Specialized resources for women Veterans: Beyond the services provided to every Protege, ACP provides tailored resources for women Veterans. This outreach is headed by Jasmine Maylott, a Veteran who went through the ACP program herself.

“Seeing protégés find their footing, secure meaningful careers and grow into leaders themselves is the most rewarding part of my work,” Maylott said. “I am incredibly proud to be a part of ACP’s mission and to help shape a program that uplifts, supports and champions women Veterans every step of the way.”

How to get started

All post-9/11 Veterans who have served at least 180 days of active duty since 9/11 are eligible. Visit ACP’s website and fill out a brief application. Answer questions about your career goals, military experience and mentoring preferences.

What to expect after applying?

ACP will contact you within one business day to schedule a 15-minute phone call to ask a few more questions that will help match each Veteran with the right Mentor.

ACP will introduce you to a Mentor and check in throughout the year to provide customized resources and ensure positive outcomes. Ninety-eight percent of Veterans would recommend ACP.

Additional Resources

ACP’s weekly LinkedIn Live series connects Veterans directly to partner companies and hiring managers.

ACP’s LinkedIn Group, ACP Connects, offers employment opportunities from military-ready employers and professional development resources.

ACP’s Small Business Program, ACP Ventures, offers resources, support and community for Veterans interested in entrepreneurship.

Thompson’s story, and those of countless other women Veterans, underscore that genuine support transcends mere recognition—it demands action. As we reflect on the remarkable achievements of women service members and Veterans this Women’s History Month, consider your role in shaping history. Whether you’re a woman Veteran eager to write your next chapter or an ally ready to make a difference, join us.

Empower your future or help empower others: Start your journey as an ACP Mentor or Protégé today. Fill out our quick application at www.acp-usa.org, and an ACP Operations Associate will reach out to get you started. Let’s build a thriving community where every woman Veteran can flourish.