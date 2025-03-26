Mindfulness and the challenge of climbing

Veterans at St. Louis are learning firsthand the jargon and skills involved in rock climbing at Upper Limits while also applying mindfulness skills.

The group sessions are sponsored by St. Louis VA, courtesy of a grant through Adaptive Adventures, which supplies equipment and covers the fees to allow Veterans to attend without cost.

Belay… harness… figure eight… climbing… take… these are part of the jargon and essential climbing safety terms for the first-time climber and the seasoned pro.

“Climbing is inherently a mindful activity. Attention is focused in the present moment, and the mind and body are connected through breath and movement,” said psychologist and avid climber Dr. Devorah Ginn. “I can let go of all the thoughts that may be bothering me and just focus on climbing. It is a highly emotional activity that is a great avenue for mental health intervention. My belief that Veterans could benefit from learning mindfulness skills in action while climbing brought me to develop Grounded in the Heights, and here we are.”

Thanks to recreation therapist John Schmeink and the program he established in 2017, Veterans experience rock climbing by blending recreational therapy and mental health through a mindfulness-based, therapeutic rock-climbing program, which Ginn is developing a treatment protocol.

Retired Air Force Master Sgt. Sedric Anderson tried the adaptive rig and made it to the top of the wall unassisted. “That was great, but I’m tired. It was harder than I thought it would be. Being a double amputee requires overcoming limits and a different way of doing things. Since I can’t use my legs, I need to work on things in the gym that will give me what I need to be successful in this sport.”

“We encourage Veterans of all abilities to join us and discover what we’re all about,” said Schmeink. “We have an amazing group of participants, including both young and old, as well as experienced climbers and beginners.”