Miyah Cloutier Joins Legacy Makers TV to Share Her Journey from Clipperista to Mogul in the Luxury Grooming Industry

FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy Makers TV proudly features Miyah Cloutier, founder of Millionaire Mane LLC and creator of the “Clipperista” movement. As a trailblazing entrepreneur, licensed Master Barber, and educator, Miyah is redefining luxury male grooming while inspiring a new generation of women to break barriers and build legacy-driven businesses.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series that spotlights entrepreneurs and change-makers by capturing their personal and professional journey.This unique TV show hosted by Rudy Mawer features top names such as Carmen Electra and many more to be announced soon.In her Legacy Makers episode, Miyah shares her powerful journey—what began as a mission to cut her son’s hair and save money quickly turned into a vision to transform an entire industry. She became a certified barber in Minnesota and eventually opened Millionaire Mane Barber Lounge in downtown Phoenix, Arizona—now regarded as one of the top luxury grooming destinations in the city.Millionaire Mane is more than a barber lounge. It’s a brand ecosystem that includes high-end grooming services, a signature haircare line, educational consulting, and elite grooming experiences for celebrity and VIP clients. Miyah’s commitment to excellence and self-care has turned her studio into a sanctuary where confidence is restored and legacies are groomed.“Being a Clipperista isn’t just about cutting hair—it’s about building confidence, healing through self-care, and creating an experience that transforms lives,” Miyah shares in her episode.Her story is one of true resilience. From losing it all—twice—to rebuilding from the ground up, Miyah speaks openly about the reality of entrepreneurship, the loneliness of leadership, and the unwavering hustle it takes to create something that lasts. Her episode offers raw insight into her setbacks, sacrifices, and the mental grit that earned her the respect of clients and peers alike.“My name is Miyah Cloutier, and I am a Legacy Maker because I’ve turned struggle into strategy, pain into power, and clippers into a legacy.”As she prepares to launch her highly anticipated haircare line, “Mane Essentials,” Miyah continues to educate, inspire, and lead by example—showing women, single parents, and aspiring barbers that it’s possible to build something extraordinary from nothing.Her episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms.To learn more or book an appointment, visit www.legacymakerstv.com/miyah-cloutier

