City to Host Open House on Lawrence Regional Airport Master Plan

The City of Lawrence invites the public to attend an open house to learn more about the future of the Lawrence Regional Airport and review potential development concepts as part of the ongoing Airport Master Plan.

The Airport Master Plan is a long-term guide for the airport’s growth, ensuring it can continue to serve general aviation users for years to come. Proposed development options include infrastructure improvements that may be anticipated over the next 20 years, supporting both existing and future aviation activity.

This open house is an opportunity for community members to ask questions, review proposed concepts, and provide feedback on potential development. There will be no formal presentation, but City officials and project team members will be available to discuss the plan and answer questions. Attendees will also have the chance to submit written comments on the proposed options.

Open House Details:

📅 Date: Thursday, April 3, 2025

⏰ Time: 5:30 – 7 p.m.

📍 Location: Airport Terminal Building, 1930 Airport Road, Lawrence, KS 66044

The City of Lawrence encourages residents, airport users, and anyone interested in the future of the airport to attend. Your input is valuable in shaping the next steps for this vital community resource.

Media Contact: Michael Leos, Communication and Community Engagement Specialist

City of Lawrence

mleos@lawrenceks.org

