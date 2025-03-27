Fuel50 Partners with Visier to Drive Skills-Based Workforce Planning and Career Growth via Open Skills Initiative

Talent Intelligence Leader, Fuel50, announces role as founding partner in Open Skills Initiative, developed by Visier.

The Open Skills Initiative is a game-changer for businesses seeking to understand, develop, and optimize their workforce capabilities for the future.” — Anne Fulton, CEO and Co-founder of Fuel50

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fuel50, a leader in talent intelligence solutions, is proud to announce its role as founding partner in the launch of Open Skills Initiative, a ground-breaking skills-based initiative developed by Visier, a global pioneer in Workforce AI solutions, and in collaboration with Techwolf and Lightcast. This initiative is designed to help organizations navigate the evolving workforce landscape by addressing critical skill gaps driven by AI adoption, increasing employee demands, and skill relevance.Open Skills Initiative brings together top skills intelligence data providers to empower businesses with the insights needed to upskill and reskill their employees effectively. As AI continues to reshape industries, companies must adopt proactive strategies to build agile and future-ready workforces. In addition to AI-driven changes, organizations are also adapting to increasing employee demands and significant demographic shifts. Recent research shows that 93% of employees are looking or plan to leave their employer in 2024, and that 94% of employees would stay longer at a company if it invested in their learning and development. Through the Open Skills Initiative, organizations gain access to cutting-edge workforce planning insights and tools to develop and accelerate skills-based talent strategies.“Organizations today face immense pressure to reskill and upskill their workforce to remain competitive,” said Anne Fulton, CEO and Co-founder of Fuel50. “The Open Skills Initiative is a game-changer for businesses seeking to understand, develop, and optimize their workforce capabilities for the future.”By leveraging the collective expertise of leading workforce intelligence providers, Open Skills Initiative enables organizations to:- Identify and address skill gaps critical to business success.- Develop personalized upskilling and reskilling strategies for employees.- Enhance workforce agility by aligning talent with evolving business needs.- Improve internal mobility and reduce reliance on external hiring.- Prepare for AI-driven job transformations and future workforce shifts.“The pace of technological change means workforce skills transformation is no longer optional,” said Keith Bigelow, Senior VP and Chief Product Officer at Visier. “Through our partnership with Fuel50, we’re helping organizations develop comprehensive, skills-based workforce strategies that drive long-term success.”Fuel50 has long been a champion of skills-based talent strategies, empowering businesses to drive workforce agility and career growth. As a key partner in the Open Skills Initiative, Fuel50 reinforces its commitment to shaping the future of work by enabling organizations to harness the full potential of their workforce.For more information on Fuel50 and how it can support your organization’s workforce transformation, visit www.fuel50.com About Fuel50Fuel50’s Talent Intelligence Platform is dedicated to solving the skills crisis with the industry’s only expert-driven skills ontology. By offering curated skill development, career pathing, and actionable insights, Fuel50 helps organizations close skill gaps and build dynamic, successful teams. To learn more about Fuel50, visit www.fuel50.com About VisierVisier gives organizations a Workforce AI Edge: a set of AI-powered capabilities that help leaders understand the relationship between people and work, elevate the productivity of their employees, and win by adapting to change faster. The company is the global leader in AI-powered people analytics, workforce planning, and compensation allocation. Founded in 2010, Visier serves over 65,000 customers in 75 countries. To learn more about Visier, visit www.visier.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.