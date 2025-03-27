Money Vehicle Partners with Lightwork Education and Wellness Center to Expand Financial Literacy & Wellness for Students

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Money Vehicle , a leading financial literacy curriculum, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Lightwork Education & Wellness Center to bring financial education and personal growth resources to students in Miami and beyond. This collaboration will provide K-12 students with essential financial literacy skills while reinforcing emotional intelligence and wellness through the innovative Lightwork Model.With state standards such as Florida Senate Bill 1054, which mandates personal finance education for high school graduation, Money Vehicle is uniquely positioned to provide the necessary curriculum to meet these requirements. Through this partnership, Money Vehicle’s interactive program will empower students with foundational financial knowledge, including cash management, credit awareness, and long-term financial planning.“At Money Vehicle, our mission is to provide students with the tools to take control of their financial future,” said Jedidiah Collins, CFP, Founder of Money Vehicle. “Partnering with Lightwork Education & Wellness Center allows us to expand our impact by integrating financial literacy with personal development, ensuring that students are not only prepared academically but also equipped to make smart financial decisions.”Lightwork Education & Wellness Center is a Miami-based private school and wellness center dedicated to offering nontraditional education solutions that focus on both academics and personal growth. Their wellness programs provide students with emotional intelligence instruction. A specialized version is tailored to support students with disabilities.“We are thrilled to incorporate Money Vehicle’s financial literacy curriculum into our programming,” said Lisbeth Coto-Reed, Founder of Lightwork Education & Wellness Center. “Our goal is to assist students in building a strong foundation not only for their education but also for their personal growth and financial success.”This partnership also expands opportunities for homeschooling parents and families looking for high-quality financial literacy and wellness resources. By integrating Money Vehicle’s proven curriculum into both traditional and nontraditional learning settings, students will gain real-world money management skills that will benefit them long after graduation. With Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signing Senate Bill 1054 requiring students to take a financial literacy course, Money Vehicle has the resources to provide homeschooling students and educators with the tools to fulfill state requirements.Additionally, organizations looking to support financial literacy education in South Florida schools have an opportunity to sponsor Money Vehicle programs through the Money Vehicle Movement Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Businesses and philanthropic partners can contribute to expanding financial literacy resources for students who need them the most.The collaboration between Money Vehicle and Lightwork Education & Wellness Center is a testament to their shared vision of preparing students for life’s financial realities. Enrollment for the 2025-2026 school year is now open, and families interested in accessing these innovative resources are encouraged to apply now.For more information, visit Lightwork Education & Wellness Center Website] or [Money Vehicle Website.]About Lightwork Education & Wellness Center: Lightwork Education & Wellness Center is a Miami-based private school and wellness center dedicated to providing students with a holistic educational experience. Through its unique Lightwork Model, the center integrates academics with personal growth programs to assist students with the development of their emotional intelligence, build resilience, and a lifelong love for learning. With specialized programs for students with disabilities and support for homeschooling families, Lightwork is committed to fostering student success in all aspects of life.About Money Vehicle: Money Vehicle is an interactive financial literacy program designed to empower students with essential money management skills. Developed by former NFL player and Certified Financial Planner™ Jedidiah Collins, Money Vehicle provides engaging, real-world financial education that covers earning, saving, investing, protecting, and cash management. The program is used by schools and organizations nationwide to prepare young people for financial independence, aligning with state financial literacy standards like Florida Senate Bill 1054.

