New Golf Novel, Hoosier Caddie, Captures the Heart of the Game and Life’s Lessons

Hoosier Caddie Rick King

FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Rick King has released his debut golf novel, Hoosier Caddie, a compelling coming-of-age golf story set against the backdrop of Foster Park Golf Course in Indiana. Now available on Amazon, this inspiring golf book explores the bonds of mentorship, the camaraderie of the game, and the unexpected lessons found on the fairways.Hoosier Caddie follows Gavin "Mac" McAlister, a young boy who moves from Scotland to Indiana and discovers a passion for golf at Foster Park. Starting as a caddie and working his way through the ranks, Mac’s journey is shaped by the players he meets and the life lessons golf teaches him. Whether you're a seasoned golfer or someone who cherishes uplifting sports fiction, this book is a must-read."This story is a tribute to the people and experiences that make golf more than just a sport. It’s about the relationships that shape us and the mentors who leave lasting impressions," says King.Rick King, a retired business executive and longtime golf enthusiast, currently works seasonally for Fort Wayne Parks & Rec at Foster Park Golf Course. Inspired by the tight-knit golfing community, King brings authenticity and heartfelt storytelling to his debut novel.Hoosier Caddie is available now on Amazon:📖 Buy here → Hoosier Caddie on Amazon Follow Rick KingStay connected for updates, behind-the-scenes insights, and more:• 🌐 Website: The Art of Rickness • 📘 Facebook: Rick King on Facebook • 📸 Instagram: @author6302For Media & Contact📧 Email: HoosierCaddie24@gmail.comAbout the AuthorRick King is a storyteller at heart with a passion for golf and writing. His debut novel, Hoosier Caddie, is a tribute to golf mentorship, resilience, and the unforgettable moments on the course. When not writing, King enjoys golfing, cooking, and spending time with his family.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.