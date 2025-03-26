Caring for Animals during a Thunderstorm

The National Weather Service says severe thunderstorms are expected across parts of the Pacific Northwest this afternoon and evening, with supercells possible west of the Cascades across Oregon into Washington. These storms may produce large hail, perhaps a tornado or two, and strong wind gusts.

Pets and livestock can become injured or die during thunderstorms. Debris displaced by high winds, or hail (especially large sized pellets) can cause injury to animals left outdoors. Lightning can kill animals when they are near a fence or tree that receives a lightning discharge. The Oregon Department of Agriculture is encouraging pet and livestock owners to take extra precautions to protect their pets and livestock today.

1. Know the weather

Find out when thunderstorms are most likely in your area. Follow reliable weather forecasts and set up an automatic alert system on your mobile device or computer, so you’ll be alerted in case a thunderstorm system moves into your area or a weather advisory is issued.

Get the latest weather information from the National Weather Service and sign up for emergency notifications from OR-Alert.

2. Prepare an emergency kit

Severe storms can lead to power outages, animal escape or injury. Have an emergency kit that includes the following items on hand:

Handling equipment (e.g., halters, nose leads)

Water, feed, and buckets

Medications and first aid supplies

Tools and supplies needed for manure cleanup

Safety and emergency items for your vehicles and trailers

Have well maintained backup generators or alternate power sources for livestock production operations, especially if relying on a well for water. For more information on disaster preparedness for animal owners, visit ODA's website.

3. Keep your pasture and barnyards clear

Remove debris, especially metal debris, on a regular basis. Not only can it attract lightning, but any debris can also become airborne in heavy winds and can pose a risk to any cattle nearby.

Assess the stability and safety of barns and other structures.

Remove dead trees or objects from fields or livestock areas that may serve as potential flying debris.

Fence off or remove single trees in pastures to prevent animals from congregating under them; ground any trees left in pastures.

Ground wire fences. Current can travel up to two miles through a wire fence, which could be harmful to both livestock and humans



4. House pets and livestock safely before and during a thunderstorm

Bring pets indoors well in advance of a storm. If they are frightened, reassure them and remain calm. Pets should be provided the same cover as humans during severe weather. During a thunderstorm, keep pets away from windows, and do not give your pet a bath during a storm.

If possible, bring poultry and livestock into a barn or shelter well in advance of a storm. Make sure they have plenty of food and water. NEVER leave pets or livestock tied up or restrained outside.

5. Anticipate possible dangers after a thunderstorm

After a storm has passed, assess your animals, building structures, and pastures.

Examine your animals closely and contact your veterinarian if you observe injuries.

Survey damage to your barns and other structures, assessing them for stability and safety.

Gather and dispose of trash, limbs, wire, and damaged equipment that could harm livestock before returning them to outdoor enclosures.

Provide pets and livestock with non-contaminated feed and water, ensuring that they have access to clean, uncontaminated water. Do not feed flood damaged or moldy feed or hay, or any feed that may have been contaminated by chemicals or pesticides.

For additional information, review the following handouts on severe thunderstorms for pet owners and livestock owners.