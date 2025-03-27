Entanglement, Inc. Unveils Revolutionary Products at eMerge Americas, Pioneering the Future of AI and Quantum Computing

Entanglement

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entanglement Inc. is a global powerhouse converging world leading scientists with creative technologists to lead the race in artificial intelligence, AGI, novel computing, quantum information science, and cybersecurity.Entanglement is pleased to announce, at this year’s eMerge Americas Conference, the launch of groundbreaking new products showcasing its pioneering fusion of quantum computing and AI technologies.Entanglement is unveiling the following innovative products:• seQure's Ground-Truth™: A ground-breaking AI-powered network security and cybersecurity service designed to detect and respond to unknown threats in real-time, offering unmatched protection for networks and data.• Hyper Intelligence: A breakthrough in AI optimization that enables customers to achieve up to 30% efficiency and cost savings across AI Operations and Infrastructure, making AI operations more sustainable, accessible, accurate, and performant.• CritiQ: A proprietary AGI-based risk analytic tool that provides researchers with advanced peer review capabilities, deep analysis, and reasoning, enhancing the quality and reliability of scientific research.• Prepaire™: A game-changing biosurveillance platform designed for real-time global detection of pathogens and diseases, enabling early response to emerging health threats.• Quantum Almanac: A pioneering algorithm that delivers highly accurate predictions of water availability, weather patterns, and fire risks, supporting disaster preparedness and resource management.Additionally, on March 28th, Entanglement will unveil a first-of-its-kind intelligent AI app, marking a significant milestone in the field of practical artificial intelligence.“Today marks a transformative milestone for all of us at Entanglement,” said Jason Turner, Chairman & CEO. “Since our founding, we’ve worked tirelessly under the radar to push the boundaries of Quantum Algorithms, AI, AGI, Combinatorial Optimization, and next-generation computing, delivering industry firsts and breaking world records. Now, we step into the spotlight to unveil our deep-tech innovations and system architecture—breakthroughs poised to reshape industries, empower humanity to tackle its greatest challenges, and drive meaningful change in the world around us. This is an exciting day for our team and the world we impact.”These product announcements highlight Entanglement’s commitment to innovation and its leadership in merging quantum logic with optimization and AI. Each solution addresses critical needs in areas such as cybersecurity, health, environmental sustainability, and scientific research, representing years of cutting-edge deep research and development.Founded in 2017 as a quantum computing company, Entanglement continues to execute its mission to integrate AI with quantum and next-gen computing, to deliver deeper insights and humanized intelligence.About Entanglement, Inc.Entanglement is a next-generation computing and AI company powered by a team of world-renowned scientists, researchers, mathematicians, and engineers. By fusing quantum-inspired algorithms, combinatorial optimization, machine learning, AGI,and advanced computing platforms, the company delivers secure, high- performance solutions with unrivaled speed, accuracy, and scalability.Entanglement’s pioneering approach redefines what’s possible—tackling global challenges with transformative, first-of-a-kind technologies and applications that foster growth, drive efficiency, and shape the future of AI’s digital transformation.Entanglement: Nothing Artificial, Just Intelligence.For more information, visit www.entanglement.ai or contact Katrina Leyh at press@entanglement.ai

