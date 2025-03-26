School Visits to the Supreme Court March 25, 2025

Justice Lisa McEvers met with Junior and Senior students from May-Port CG, Hope-Page, and Finley-Sharon. More than 60 students and teachers took the opportunity to learn about the state court system. Teachers from each school reached out to arrange the visit with the court as part of their school visits to the capitol to take in the legislative process and meet with elected leaders.

Above, May-Port CG students listen as Justice McEvers explained non-partisan judicial elections, how cases arrive at the supreme court, and skills necessary to be a good lawyer and judge. After visiting the court, students visited with Governor Kelly Armstrong.

Students from Finley-Sharon and Hope-Page learned about how justices are elected to office, strict ethical guidelines that judges and justices must follow, and how opinions are researched and written.