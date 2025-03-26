Hunter education class scheduled in April at Clearwater Region office

Idaho Fish and Game will be hosting a hunter education class at their office (3316 16th St., Lewiston) in April. This may be last opportunity for hunter ed in Lewiston this spring before turkey season.

The class schedule is as follows:

4/7/2025 - 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

4/8/2025 - 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

4/9/2025 - 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

4/10/2025 - 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

4/11/2025 - 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Students can register for this class online at https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/226030 or in person at any Fish and Game office. Contact the Clearwater region office for more information (208) 799-5010.