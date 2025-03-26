Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,707 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,814 in the last 365 days.

Hunter education class scheduled in April at Clearwater Region office

Idaho Fish and Game will be hosting a hunter education class at their office (3316 16th St., Lewiston) in April. This may be last opportunity for hunter ed in Lewiston this spring before turkey season. 

The class schedule is as follows:

4/7/2025 - 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

4/8/2025 - 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

4/9/2025 - 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

4/10/2025 - 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

4/11/2025 - 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Students can register for this class online at https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/226030 or in person at any Fish and Game office. Contact the Clearwater region office for more information (208) 799-5010. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Hunter education class scheduled in April at Clearwater Region office

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more