From Mohamed Younis Al-Menfi, President of the Presidential Council of the State of Libya
AZERBAIJAN, March 26 - 26 March 2025, 15:13
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Dear Mr. President,
It is with great pleasure that I extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to Your Excellency on the occasion of the blessed Ramadan holiday.
I pray to Allah the Almighty to grant you good health and bless the Muslim Ummah with abundance and well-being.
Happy holidays!
Mohamed Younis Al-Menfi
President of the Presidential Council of the State of Libya
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.