KwickPOS Enhances Omni-Channel Ecosystem with MagTek’s DynaFlex II Go and Magensa Cloud Services.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KwickPOS, a leading provider of browser-based restaurant management POS systems, is proud to announce its integration with MagTek’s latest secure payment hardware and cloud services. This collaboration brings MagTek’s DynaFlex II Go card reader and Magensa TokenExchange Connect eCommerce technology to the KwickPOS ecosystem, offering restaurants, food trucks, and retail environments more ways to accept payments, streamline operations, and enhance the customer experience. Restaurants, Retailers, and Food Trucks gain seamless payment solutions with mobile wallets, contactless, and eCommerce Integration.

Expanding Payment Capabilities with DynaFlex II Go and Magensa Cloud Services

The DynaFlex II Go is a versatile, secure card reader that supports tap, dip, swipe, and scan functionalities. It enables NFC contactless payments (Apple Pay®, Google Pay™), EMV contactless and chip cards, magnetic stripe, and barcode reading (QR codes, linear barcodes, Aztec, etc.). Its compact design and compatibility with Android, iOS, and Windows platforms make it ideal for mobile, counter, and standalone solutions. KwickPOS’s integration with Magensa TokenExchange Connect further enhances the ecosystem by simplifying online payment processing while maintaining robust security standards. Magensa’s gateway services unify card-present and card-not-present transactions, supporting popular payment methods like PayPal®, Venmo®, Apple Pay®, and Google Pay™.

A Comprehensive, Omni-Channel POS Solution

KwickPOS offers a browser-based, all-in-one POS platform that combines point-of-sale terminals, online ordering, back-office management, inventory tracking, and marketing tools into a single system. This comprehensive solution is ideal for restaurants, food trucks, and busy retail environments, enabling features like pay-at-the-table, line-busting, and central counter transactions. By integrating MagTek’s DynaFlex II Go and Magensa Cloud Services, KwickPOS provides businesses with the flexibility and security needed to thrive in today’s fast-paced, digital-first world.

“KwickPOS’s ability to offer such a wide range of payment options is truly impressive,” said Andy Deignan, CEO of MagTek. “By integrating the DynaFlex II Go, they unlock even more possibilities within the Dyna Device family. These devices are future-ready, capable of supporting the most advanced encryption and authentication, and packaged in a variety of form factors to accommodate almost any attended or semi-attended point-of-sale use case.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with MagTek to bring their cutting-edge payment technology to our customers,” said Ming Ye, COO of KwickPOS. “The DynaFlex II Go’s versatility and ease of integration make it a perfect fit for our platform. Combined with Magensa TokenExchange Connect, we can now offer a seamless payment experience, whether in-store, online, or through mobile wallets.”

Availability and Event Information

The full KwickPOS solution, including the DynaFlex II Go, a tablet with enclosure, and the KwickPOS application, is available now. For more information, visit www.kwickpos.com or contact sales@kwickpos.com. To learn more about MagTek’s DynaFlex II Go, visit www.magtek.com or contact retail.solutions@magtek.com.

Don’t miss KwickPOS and MagTek at Transact ETA 2025 in Las Vegas, NV, April 2-4, 2025. Visit us at booths #636 and #638 to see the integrated solution in action.

About KwickPOS

KwickPOS is a leading B2B software company headquartered in Houston, TX. Founded in 2015 by Silicon Valley veterans with deep expertise in computer science and restaurant management, we specialize in delivering innovative, browser-based POS solutions tailored for restaurants and retailers of all sizes. Our platform empowers businesses to excel in management, marketing, and overall growth.

Leveraging the power of Linux and cloud technology, KwickPOS enables business owners to manage operations and monitor sales from anywhere, on any device. Our solutions are designed for speed, offering a personalized interface and unmatched features, all at an affordable price point.

With fully customizable, cutting-edge, all-in-one POS solutions, KwickPOS streamlines operations and enhances efficiency. Our mission is to build a reliable and sustainable POS ecosystem that helps businesses unlock their full potential and thrive in a competitive market.

About MagTek

Founded in 1972, MagTek is a leading manufacturer of electronic systems for the reliable issuance, reading, transmission, and security of cards, barcodes, checks, PINs, and identification documents. Leading with innovation and engineering excellence, MagTek is known for quality and dependability. Our hardware products include secure card reader/authenticators, Qwantum secure cards, token generators; EMV Contact Chip, EMV Contactless, barcode and NFC reading devices; encrypting check scanners, PIN pads, and credential personalization systems. These products all connect to Magensa, a MagTek owned gateway that offers businesses the ability to securely process transactions using authentication, encryption, tokenization, and non-static data. MagTek is headquartered in Seal Beach, CA, please visit www.magtek.com to learn more.

