KwickPOS Announces Partnership with MagTek and Magensa to Deliver Secure Mobile POS Payment and Gateway Services

The ability to offer our customers more ways to pay in a small handheld device expands our target audience with the integration with the tDynamo (Gen II) and Magensa Services.” — Ming Ye, COO of KwickPOS

SPRING, TX, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In partnership with MagTek, a global leader in security technology and digital transactions, we're proud to offer a secure and versatile solution for handheld payments. Our KwickPOS system, with the tDynamo (Gen II), provides secure card authentication for magnetic stripe cards, EMV Contactless, EMV Contact Chip, and NFC mobile wallet transactions (Apple Pay, Google Pay) to streamline payments in pay-at-the-table and line-busting environments.

At KwickPOS, we're thrilled to unveil our latest innovation: the KwickPOS handheld point-of-sale system, fully integrated with MagTek’s advanced tDynamo (Gen II) encryption and tokenization secure card reader authenticator. This exciting collaboration pairs our restaurant management system with Magensa Gateway Services, ensuring the highest level of security and flexibility.

tDynamo (Gen II) meets L3 certification standards, leveraging the robust Magensa Gateway for swift integration. Built with MagneSafe Security Architecture, it secures transactions with triple DEA encryption, DUKPT key management, and tokenization. Our partnership ensures all data remains secure and PCI-compliant, reducing PCI scope while enhancing protection.

Ming Ye, COO of KwickPOS, shared, “The ability to offer our customers more ways to pay in a small handheld device expands our target audience. The integration with the tDynamo (Gen II) and Magensa Services allows us to seamlessly adapt and grow with MagTek hardware.”

The Magensa Payment Protection Gateway services accelerate development by offering robust tools and L3 (EMV) certifications for card-present, mobile, and e-commerce transactions. Developers can harness flexible modular services for Apple Pay, Google Pay, payment links, QR codes, PayPal, Venmo, and tokenization options.

Our KwickPOS system provides efficient ordering and pay-at-the-table solutions to enhance customer satisfaction and operational efficiency. Merchants can provide digital receipts via text or email, or print them with a receipt printer.

Andy Deignan, President and CEO of MagTek, expressed, “We're excited to see KwickPOS adopt MagTek hardware and integrate it with Magensa Services. The tDynamo (Gen II) provides an adaptable full-service solution.”

Our full solution is available now, including the tDynamo (Gen II), an iPad device, an OtterBox Adaptor, and the KwickPOS application. For more details, reach out to us at sales@kwickpos.com.

Learn more about the tDynamo (Gen II) by contacting retail.solutions@magtek.com or visit www.magtek.com. Discover how KwickPOS can revolutionize your business at www.kwickpos.com.

About KwickPOS

KwickPOS is B2B software company that based in Houston, TX. Our company was founded in 2015 by Silicon Valley alums with extensive background and experience in computer science and restaurant management. They designed a browser-based POS system that supports restaurants and retailers of all sizes to achieve success in management, marketing, and all-around development.

Powered by Linux system and cloud technology, business owners could run business and monitoring sales from anywhere, any device. Our products and services deliver the quickest response with the personalized interface and unmatched product features while keeping the most affordable price.

Our fully customizable, cutting edge, all-in-one POS Solutions provide efficient and streamlined management. KwickPOS aims to build a highly reliable and sustainable POS ecosystem to help all businesses unleash their full potential.

About MagTek

Founded in 1972, MagTek is a leading manufacturer of electronic systems for the reliable issuance, reading, transmission, and security of cards, barcodes, checks, PINs, and identification documents. Leading with innovation and engineering excellence, MagTek is known for quality and dependability. Its products include secure card reader/authenticators, Qwantum secure cards, token generators; EMV Contact Chip, EMV Contactless, barcode and NFC reading devices; encrypting check scanners, PIN pads, and credential personalization systems. These products are used worldwide by financial institutions, retailers, payment processors, and ISVs to provide efficient and private electronic transactions.

MagTek is headquartered in Seal Beach, CA.

