Attorney General Bird Joins President Trump to Celebrate Women’s History Month

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today issued the following statement after celebrating Women’s History Month at the White House with President Trump:

“America is the pillar of freedom and opportunity it is today thanks to the many brave and bold women who have shaped our nation’s history. I was glad to today celebrate these trailblazing women with President Trump, who has been a fierce champion for protecting women’s sports and spaces. He has taken action to ensure future generations of women are protected and have the opportunity to succeed. President Trump is surrounded by fearless and talented women in his administration—from Susie Wiles to AG Bondi, Secretary Rollins, Secretary McMahon, Secretary Noem, Secretary Chavez-DeRemer, Director Gabbard, SBA Administrator Loeffler, and many others—who help make these victories possible. I am also blessed to serve our great state of Iowa alongside a powerful team of women leaders, including our incredible Governor, Kim Reynolds, as well as Lieutenant Governor Chris Cournoyer, Senator Joni Ernst, Congresswomen Ashley Hinson and Mariannette Miller-Meeks, and Iowa Senate President Amy Sinclair. Iowa grows strong women.”

