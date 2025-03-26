Smart Cities Americas Partner with Smart Cities Council

Smart Cities Summit North America

Smart Cities Americas and Smart Cities Council join forces to bring the world’s largest Smart Cities Projects to Silicon Valley

Helping build business cases that make economic sense, put wellbeing and the environment first and that are actually delivered on time, on budget and as designed changes the Smart City narrative.” — Bernardo Scheinkman, Founder & CEO Smart Cities Americas

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smart Cities Americas (SCA) and Smart Cities Council (SCC)have today announced a unique partnership through the launch of Smart Cities Summit North America , to be held in San Francisco May 7 & 8 2025.The summit brings project owners from more than 30 countries and US city and government leaders to San Francisco in an interactive and actionable forum.The event brings together leading organizations like Charter Cities Institute, Deep Tech Week, Smart Cities Americas, and Leading Cities, supported by Title Sponsor, IFZA, International Free Zone Authority.Set over 2 days in the iconic Mark Hopkins Hotel, the program brings together 450 people including heads of government, government agencies, project owners, capital funds and tech companies who will collaborate to build policy, capital strategy, solution sets, procurement strategies and open vendor ecosystems that will deliver the largest smart cities projects of the next 50 years.The summit highlights the strong trade and investment links between the USA and Dubai and how they can be leveraged to access the enormous opportunities presented in the Middle East and Africa.During the summit SCA, along with Title Sponsor, IFZA, will highlight the strong trade and investment links between the USA and Dubai and how they can be leveraged to access the enormous opportunities presented in the Middle East and Africa.Government delegations and project owners will present opportunities around mega-projects such as rebuilding Israel, Iraq, Libya and Syria, along with accelerating social and economic transformation in countries like Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Morocco and Democratic Republic of Congo. Projects in Ukraine, Türkiye, Poland and ASEAN will also feature.The program also commits to SCA and SCC’ shared vision for a human-centric approach to Smart Cities and urban design and includes themes of “health-span”, “psycho-locus” and biophilic design.There will also be a Tech Startup & Capital Investment Track supported by Leading Cities.“The opportunity to bring together a portfolio of the world’s largest projects and brightest startups with the largest tech companies and capital funds, and to revision Smart Cities through a human-centric lens is particularly exciting.” Explained Corey Gray, President, Smart cities Council.“Helping build business cases that make economic sense, put wellbeing and the environment first and that are actually delivered on time, on budget and as designed changes the Smart City narrative.” Bernardo Scheinkman, Founder & CEO, Smart Cities Americas.Smart Cities Americas is the leading platform for smart cities intelligence, interacting with local, national and international actors, offering a wide scope of news, research and events production to ensure sustainable solutions to the complex urban environments.Smart Cities Council gives access to case studies, capital and services in a global network to design, deliver and manage smart cities technologies and strategies.For more information on themes, speakers, attending, exhibiting and sponsoring, visit:Smart Cities AmericasSmart Cities CouncilSmart Cities Summit North America

