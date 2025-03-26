One Month of FEMA Assistance in West Virginia; Stay in Touch with FEMA

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Today, March 26, 2025, marks one month since FEMA Individual Assistance was declared for West Virginia following the winter floods on February 15 – 18, 2025. Since then, FEMA and the state of West Virginia, along with other partner agencies and organizations, have been working to provide resources and connect with the residents in the impacted areas.

To date, six counties – Logan, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Wayne, and Wyoming – have been designated for Individual Assistance. FEMA Individual Assistance provides assistance to meet basic needs for eligible individuals and households impacted by the winter floods.

Additionally, 10 counties have been designated for Public Assistance. FEMA Public Assistance provides grants so that communities, and the general public as a whole, can respond to and recover from the floods.

“Under the leadership of Governor Morrisey, the state of West Virginia remains dedicated in its commitment to supporting individuals, families, and communities affected by the winter floods,” said WVEMD Director GE McCabe. “We appreciate the ongoing partnership with FEMA, local governments, and communities to ensure those impacted receive the assistance they need. We urge all eligible residents to apply for Individual Assistance and remain in contact with FEMA throughout the recovery process.”

If you registered your damages through a state survey, you still need to register separately for FEMA Individual Assistance. The information from the state survey was used to help the damage assistance teams scope the extent of the damages. But residents in the designated counties must additionally apply for FEMA Individual Assistance and may receive help with expenses related to essential items, temporary housing, home repairs, and other needs as a result of the winter flooding.

“It has been a remarkable coordinated effort between local, state, and federal agencies to execute response and recovery missions to the residents and communities of West Virginia who were impacted by the storm,” said Federal Coordinating Officer Mark O’Hanlon. “FEMA has been working diligently to connect with residents and ensure they have registered for Individual Assistance, by setting up six disaster recovery centers, canvassing communities and speaking to residents at their homes, visiting community locations, and messaging the four ways that residents can apply. We encourage all residents in the six counties to apply for Individual Assistance and to stay in touch with FEMA about the status of their application.”

Over 1,600 people have visited a Disaster Recovery Center in West Virginia and more than 3,475 West Virginians have applied for FEMA Individual Assistance. Residents, both homeowners and renters, in Logan, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Wayne, and Wyoming counties who sustained losses can apply for Individual Assistance or track the status of their application in several ways:

Visiting DisasterAssistance.gov.

Downloading the FEMA App.

Calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Phone lines are open every day and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS) or captioned telephone service, please provide FEMA your number for that service.

Speaking with someone in person. Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams are on the ground in impacted communities, walking door-to-door to share information and help residents apply for FEMA assistance. In coordination with the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD) and officials in the impacted counties, FEMA has opened a Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) in Logan, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, and Wyoming Counties. At a Disaster Recovery Center, you can get help applying for federal assistance, update your application, and learn about other resources available.



Logan County Disaster Recovery Center Mercer County Disaster Recovery Center Southern WV Community & Technical College 100 College Drive Logan, WV 25601 Hours of operation: Monday to Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Closed Sundays Lifeline Princeton Church of God 250 Oakvale Road Princeton, WV 24740 Hours of operation: Monday to Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Closed Sundays Closed April 26 McDowell County (Welch) Disaster Recovery Center McDowell County Disaster (Bradshaw) Recovery Center Board of Education Office 900 Mount View High School Road Welch, WV 24801 Hours of operation: Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday March 29: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., weather dependent Closed on Sundays Bradshaw Town Hall 10002 Marshall Hwy Bradshaw, WV 24817 Hours of operation: Monday to Saturday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed Sundays Mingo County Disaster Recovery Center Wyoming County Disaster Recovery Center Williamson Campus 1601 Armory Drive Williamson, WV 25661 Hours of operation: Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Closed on Sundays Wyoming Court House 24 Main Ave Pineville, WV 24874 Hours of operation: Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Closed on Sundays

As a reminder, accepting FEMA funds will not affect eligibility for Social Security – including Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) – Medicare, Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, or other federal benefit programs.

FEMA assistance does not need to be repaid, but residents should file insurance claims as soon as possible. By law, FEMA cannot cover expenses that have already been covered by other sources like insurance, crowdfunding, local or state programs, donations, or financial assistance from voluntary agencies.

The deadline for residents to apply for Individual Assistance is April 28, 2025, and when applying for FEMA Individual Assistance, provide your 911 address as the location at the time of disaster to ensure accuracy in your application.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4861, and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

